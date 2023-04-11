#ANOKHI20: Three Fabulous Options For You To Purchase Tickets!
Breaking News Apr 11, 2023
As we continue to prep for our #ANOKHI20 celebrations, here is more information on how you can be a part of it! We have THREE ways that you can attend and be part of the ANOKHI family to help us mark 20 years! With individual Early Bird Tickets being available, to sweepstakes packages and bundle packages check out al the details right here!
OPTION 1: INDIVIDUAL TICKETS
(If You Are Purchasing 10+ Tickets, Take A Look At Option 3 For Savings)
*Click Here To Purchase Your Individual Early Bird Tickets**
ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY
Early Bird Tickets
$299
Regular: $350
Use Promo Code: EARLYBIRD
Special Lasts Until April 30th, 2023
(or while quantities last of this limited batch of Early Bird tickets)
Portion of The Proceeds To Go To CAMH
**Click Here To Purchase Your Individual Early Bird Tickets**
ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
Early Bird Tickets
$299
Regular: $350
Use Promo Code: EARLYBIRD
Special Lasts Until April 30th, 2023
(or while quantities last of this limited batch of Early Bird tickets)
Portion of The Proceeds To Go To CAMH
**Click Here To Purchase Individual Early Bird Tickets**
ANOKHI EMERALD BALL
Early Bird Tickets
$249
Regular: $300
Use Promo Code: EARLYBIRD
Special Lasts Until April 30th, 2023
(or while quantities last of this limited batch of Early Bird tickets)
Portion of The Proceeds To Go To CAMH
OPTION 2: SWEEPSTAKES PACKAGES
Sweepstakes A
Bronze Sponsorship
$750
2 Tickets x Event Of Your Choice (Runway OR Brunch OR Ball)
**Click Here To Purchase Sponsorship Ticket Packages**
Sweepstakes B
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
2 Tickets x Private Welcome Soiree
2 Tickets x Event Of Your Choice (Runway OR Brunch OR Ball)
**Click Here To Purchase Sponsorship Ticket Packages**
OPTION 3: BUNDLE PACKAGES
(Includes Options 1 & 2 Above + Excellent Option For Small-Mid Sized Brands)
Bundle A
Silver Sponsorship
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
Bundle B
Silver Sponsorship
$4,750
A Saving Of $1,750!
Compared To Buying Individual Tickets At Regular Price
2 Tickets x Private Welcome Soiree
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD BALL
**Click Here To Purchase Bundle Packages**
Bundle C
Silver Sponsorship
$5,000
A Saving Of $2,000!
Compared To Buying Individual Tickets At Regular Price
2 Tickets x Private Welcome Soiree
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
**Click Here To Purchase Bundle Packages**
Bundle D
Silver Sponsorship
$6,000
A Saving Of $4,000!
Compared To Buying Individual Tickets At Regular Price
2 Tickets x Private Welcome Soiree
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH
10 Tickets x ANOKHI EMERALD BALL
For More Substantial Marketing Opportunities Suited To Mid To Large Sized Brands (Booth Activations, Logoed Media Wall, Bundled Tickets, 1-Year Duration Media Campaign, Etc.), Please Email Us For Our Sponsorship Kit At: [email protected]
If You Have Any Questions About Our Ticket Packages, Please Email Us At: [email protected]
For complete details on what we have in store to celebrate #ANOKHI20 click here!
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI LIFE
