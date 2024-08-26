Culture / The Heartbreaking Failure Of The System: Dr. Moumita Debnath & The Unheard Cries Of Rape Victims
Failed by the System: The Unheard Cries of Women Lost to Rape and the Urgent Need for Stronger Laws

The Heartbreaking Failure Of The System: Dr. Moumita Debnath & The Unheard Cries Of Rape Victims

Culture Aug 26, 2024

by  

TAGS

, , , , , ,

Mehak Kapoor | Features Editor - Entertainment

Author

Mehak Kapoor (@makeba_93) is a seasoned entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience in anchoring and content creation for television and digital platforms. Passionate about storytelling and factual reporting, she enjoys connecting with diverse audiences. Outside of work, ...

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE