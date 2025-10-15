Celebrate & Give Back: Diwali On The Hudson 2025 Lights Up NYC Tomorrow

The countdown is on! Diwali On The Hudson – New York City’s longest-running and most anticipated Diwali celebration – returns tomorrow night, October 16th, at the iconic HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen.

Now in its 12th spectacular year, this sold-out annual tradition brings together changemakers, creatives, and community leaders for a night of culture, connection, and purpose, all while supporting the impactful work of the Desai Foundation.

A Celebration With Purpose

This isn’t just another Diwali party—it’s a movement that transforms lives. Every single ticket and donation goes directly toward the Desai Foundation’s mission of empowering women and children in rural India through programs in health, livelihood, and menstrual equity.

With 10 million lives already impacted across 3,400+ villages in eight states, the Foundation’s work continues to light the path toward dignity and opportunity. From its Asani sanitary pad initiative to health camps and entrepreneurship training, each program creates long-term, community-driven change.

“Diwali symbolizes light overcoming darkness, and our mission is to bring that same light to the women and children we serve,” says the Foundation team.

If you haven’t secured your spot yet, this is your last chance—tickets are almost gone!

2024 Event Highlights

✨ What to Expect Tomorrow Night

The 2025 edition promises an unforgettable experience filled with music, dance, and festive indulgence:

Live Performance by Shevya Awasthi: The New York-based singer and performer known for her soulful voice and Bollywood-infused energy takes the stage for a show-stopping act.

DJ Suhel: Dance the night away to an electrifying set that blends global beats and desi rhythm.

Food & Drinks: Feast on Indian street food favorites from Desi Galli with an open bar featuring Rampur Whiskey and 1947 Beer.

Experiences: Strike a pose at the new photo booth, sip chai from Kolkata Chai, and indulge in sweet nostalgia at Mr. Paanwala.

VIP Perks: Access to an exclusive lounge, curated cocktails, and luxury gift bags featuring Ranavat, Lladrò, Burlap & Barrel, Stitched Sweets, and more.

Lighting Up Lives Across Borders

For over a decade, Diwali on the Hudson has been more than a celebration—it’s been a force for change. From the vibrant lights of NYC to villages across India, this event channels the joy of Diwali into tangible impact for those who need it most.

Recognized by TimeOut Magazine as one of America’s best Diwali events, it continues to bridge community, culture, and compassion—reminding us that true celebration shines brightest when it uplifts others.

Spotlight On The Evening’s Stars

Performer: Shevya Awasthi

A powerhouse vocalist and performer, Shevya Awasthi blends the elegance of classical Indian music with modern global sounds (powerful blend of K-Pop energy, Bollywood vibes, and Western pop beats). Known for her captivating stage presence and versatility, Shevya has become a rising name in the international South Asian music circuit, performing across major venues and festivals in North America. Her performances embody energy, emotion, and the spirit of celebration—making her the perfect headliner for Diwali on the Hudson 2025.

️Host: Shanelle Kaul

Charismatic, sharp, and effortlessly engaging, Shanelle Kaul is an award-winning journalist and television host celebrated for her storytelling and warmth (CBS news correspondent, with previous roles with Global News, CTV and CP24) . As a familiar face in national news, she’s covered some of the most compelling stories shaping our world today. With her passion for community and representation, Shanelle brings grace and excitement to the stage as host of this year’s celebration.

Celebrate With Purpose – Tomorrow!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of one of NYC’s most unforgettable Diwali experiences—and make a real difference while you celebrate.

Tomorrow — Thursday, October 16, 2025

7:00 PM

HK Hall, 605 West 48th Street, New York, NY

This Diwali, let your celebration shine beyond the dance floor—let it light up lives.

