MISAFF 2025: Nov 24–30 Festival Features 94 Films & First Industry Symposium
Culture Nov 21, 2025
MISAFF 2025 returns Nov 24–30 with 94 films, 14 Canadian premieres, a spotlight on women directors, and its first-ever industry symposium for creators.
Canada’s premier showcase for bold, diverse, and socially conscious South Asian and Middle Eastern cinema is back. The Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) proudly marks its 11th edition this year, running November 24th to 30th, 2025, with a landmark slate of films and its first-ever industry symposium — all under the evocative theme: “Storytellers are Survivors.”
Hosted across the Mississauga Living Arts Centre and the Noel Ryan Theatre, MISAFF 2025 cements its reputation as one of the most important cultural events on the Canadian festival calendar. This year’s program presents an extraordinary 94 films from more than a dozen countries. The lineup includes 21 features, 5 documentaries, and a remarkable 68 short films, with 14 Canadian premieres — and in a notable milestone, nearly 80% of the programming is directed by women, reflecting the festival’s long-standing commitment to equity and representation.
A Festival of Premieres, Global Voices & Acclaimed Cinema
MISAFF opens with the Canadian premiere of Vinod Kapri’s award-winning drama PYRE, setting the tone for a week of fearless storytelling.
Other major international selections include:
-
GIDH (Pakistan), an international premiere from Kanwal Khoosat
-
A FLY ON THE WALL, the latest from celebrated filmmaker Shonali Bose
-
INDUS ECHOES (Pakistan), a Sindhi-language feature by Rahul Aijaz
-
LAHARI by Amartya Bhattacharyya
-
BRIDES (UK), the international premiere of Nadia Fall’s gripping drama
Canadian cinema is also front and centre, with titles such as:
-
WHO DO I BELONG TO — the latest from Quebec filmmaker Meryan Joobeur
-
SAPINS (Evergreens) — a smart, comedic offering from Stephane Moukarzel
-
CALORIE — Eisha Marjara’s inventive new film
In a timely spotlight, MISAFF also showcases Palestinian cinema, featuring the Cannes award-winning ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA, and closing the festival with the official Oscar entry PALESTINE 36.
Festival Director Arshad Khan frames the significance of this year’s programming clearly:
“MISAFF is a festival for film lovers who enjoy the magic of brave storytelling. Our programming reflects the daring spirit of today’s South Asian filmmakers, showcasing a diversity of voices and expert craftsmanship.”
New for 2025: The Inaugural MISAFF Symposium
Marking a major expansion of its mandate, MISAFF 2025 launches its first industry symposium, positioning the festival not just as a showcase for film but as a rising hub for professional development and industry connectivity.
Taking place November 27th and 28th, the symposium is presented in partnership with Telefilm Canada, the Canadian Media Fund, and Ontario Creates. The curated series of panels, masterclasses, and workshops is designed to empower creators navigating Canada’s screen-based industries.
Highlights include:
-
Masterclass with beloved actress, writer, and creator Zarqa Nawaz on building successful series
-
Insider navigation sessions on Telefilm Canada, the Canadian Media Fund, and CBC
-
A deep-dive session with Grammy-winning sound engineer Taurees (Dune: Part Two, Top Gun: Maverick)
-
Showrunning workshop with Anthony Q. Farrell
-
Content creation sessions led by comedians Nadir Shah and Taha Arshad
With this symposium, MISAFF further strengthens its ties to industry institutions while offering filmmakers and creators meaningful access to expertise, guidance, and professional networks.
A Festival Rooted in Community, Culture & Consciousness
Founded in 2012 by Arshad Khan and Anya McKenzie, alongside the founders of the Canadian Community Arts Initiatives, MISAFF has grown into a cornerstone event for South Asian and international cinema in Canada. Built on the values of social consciousness, community engagement, and artistic integrity, the festival continues to spotlight emerging talent while celebrating established storytellers from around the world.
Attend MISAFF 2025
For the full lineup, schedule, and ticket information, visit www.MISAFF.com.
