South Asian House Makes A Splash at Art Basel Miami for Its Second Edition

The creative and business community gathered during the prestigious Art Basel Miami; the ‘Creatives In Orbit’ event at Flow Miami Worldcenter on December 4 to connect and celebrate a diverse community of thought leaders representing art, fashion, business, tech, funding, music, and film.

Following its groundbreaking debut, South Asian House returned to Art Basel Miami, bringing a rich celebration of South Asian art, film, fashion, music, culture, and conversation to one of the world’s premier festivals.

The ‘Creatives In Orbit’ South Asian House at Art Basel event took place on December 4 with over 100 people in attendance at Flow Miami Worldcenter in the heart of Downtown Miami. With a mission of Oneness, Flow House partnered with South Asian House to bring together the creative community, and to engage in this year’s programming which expanded on the initiative’s inaugural success in the vibrant city of Miami.

The South Asian House Party offered an art exhibit, open bar, food by Yubi Box Sushi, and live performance by TheTablaQueen with NIX. The ‘Creatives In Orbit’ day opened with an invite-only #CreateSparks Chai Lounge hosted by Zoya Awan, Director of Public Affairs at Walmart, and panel conversations powered by Shruti Joshi, President & COO at Facet.

The event brought together prominent thought leaders delving into funding, financial planning, resources, and public attention, and how these critical elements orbit established and emerging entrepreneurs. The conversation touched upon personal stories and what creative entrepreneurs are doing to remain true to their art and identity, and move culture forward.

“I am thrilled to see the excitement around the 2nd South Asian House @ Art Basel. Our community continues to grow and thrive in Miami, a city celebrated for its arts, culture, and business scene,” said Monika Samtani, Host and Founder, South Asian House and Ms. Media. “My mission is to foster a dynamic space for creative entrepreneurs and thought leaders from diverse backgrounds, which reflects the spirit we love at every event.”

The event welcomed Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates and Merrimac Ventures, along with Mayor Francis Suarez who shared his enthusiasm for South Asian House, “In Miami, our strength is our unity. Celebrating all communities together reminds us that our diversity is what makes us unstoppable.”

Event Highlights:

Invite-Only CreateSparks Chai Lounge, panel conversations, and first-look at Art by Kavi

Notable figures in attendance from the creative entrepreneur, tech, and business world

including Megha Rao (holiCHIC); Tanya Myers Shah (Urban Veda); Somya Gupta (JNGLI); Kavi (Artist); Peter Madana (Create Music Group); Monica Vaswani (Family Karma); Natasha Samtani (Anant, Schwartz & Schreiber); Shruti Joshi (Facet); Zoya Awan (Walmart).

including (holiCHIC); (Urban Veda); (JNGLI); (Artist); (Create Music Group); (Family Karma); (Anant, Schwartz & Schreiber); (Facet); (Walmart). Open House Party and Mixer, with Food by Yubi Box Sushi, Henna by Farah’s Mehndi , NIX (DJ), Miami Eats , and TheTablaQueen headliner performance

, , and headliner performance SWAG and products provided by South Asian House partners Cookies By Shar, Coca-Cola, Juni, Envio Skincare, E11even Vodka, Total Wine, Orangetheory, Rishi Snacks, Spicewell, Muria Foods

Networking Opportunities: Participants connected with key stakeholders and enthusiasts in the global creative scene.

Art Basel Miami Beach, one of the most prestigious festivals in the world, offers the perfect backdrop for South Asian House to continue its mission of promoting cultural exchange and fostering appreciation for the vibrant and multifaceted contributions of the community.

South Asian House:

South Asian House is a social impact initiative bringing together creative entrepreneurs and thought leaders from diverse fields including film, television, music, theater, fashion, business, and technology. While SAH centers around the South Asian community, participants, collaborators, and fans come from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

Since its launch in 2023 by founders Monika Varma Samtani and Rohi Mirza Pandya, South Asian House has had a presence at major festivals like SXSW Austin, Tribeca Film Festival New York, Toronto International Film Festival, Art Basel Miami, and soon Sundance. In March 2024, SAH made history at SXSW by hosting the first-ever Official South Asian Music Showcase at the Festival, and will be back in Austin in March 2025 and at SXSW London in June 2025.

South Asian House relies on partners and sponsors to make the pop-up events possible in each city through individual and corporate sponsorships, in-kind donations, and tax-deductible donations which support Tasveer and Global India Fund.

ANOKHI had the opportunity to chat with co-founder Rohi Mirza Pandya:

ANOKHI LIFE: What was the primary goal of the event? How do you envision the South Asian House evolving in the future, and what are your long-term goals for the initiative?

Rohi Mirza Pandya: South Asian House was created so that we can have a social impact on today’s global creative landscape. It is a social impact initiative bringing together creative entrepreneurs and thought leaders from diverse fields including film, television, music, theater, fashion, business, and technology. While SAH centers around the South Asian community, participants, collaborators, and fans come from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

AL: What unique opportunities and challenges does the South Asian creative community face in today’s global creative landscape? And how can the South Asian House platform help to address these challenges and empower emerging South Asian talent?

RHP: I (Rohi Mirza Pandya with my companies Box Office Guru Media and Desipina) have been a part of the South Asian creative community since the 1990s along side Raj and Anokhi Magazine – we have seen the full evolution of this community in North America. South Asian House was created in 2023 in order for folks to gather and be stronger together. Sharing resources and lifting each other up.

AL: What are your thoughts on the importance of mentorship and networking for South Asian creatives, and how does South Asian House facilitate these connections?

RHP: Bringing people together in one place which we plan to do again in 2025 at major festivals like SXSW Austin, SXSW London, Tribeca Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Art Basel Miami, and soon Sundance. We host panels and discussions where creatives at all levels can interact with each other and share resources.

AL: What kind of partnerships and collaborations are you seeking to form with other organizations and individuals to further the mission of South Asian House?



RHP: We love partners and collaborations as this is a labor of love of myself and my co-Founder Monika Samtani; we both have other businesses to run but we want South Asian House to be a place for community to come together.

PHOTO CREDIT: Shaun Samtani, Austin Mital-Skiff, EUDA Productions