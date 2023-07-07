#ANOKHI20: From Head-To-Heels Here Is Raj Girn’s Complete Fashion & Beauty Breakdown
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 07, 2023
ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn ever disappoints when it come to bringing her red-carpet A game! Check out her #ANOKHI20 full stylish breakdown from head-to-toe, all direct from The ANOKHI Emerald Event Series!
Raj Girn’s vision when it came to presenting her unique presence throughout the #ANOKHI20 extravaganza was definitely on point all thanks to the coterie of couturiers who collectively gathered to help bring her vision to life.
The ANOKHI Emerald Welcome Soirée
The Breakdown:
Dress: @shopnavaa
Clutch: @clutcheeet
Jewellery: @banglez_jewelry
Shoes: @stevemadden
The Business:
We loved this halter dress by NAVAA. The full sleeves, pleated gathering of the top and the incredible print just gave this such a playful cocktails-at-dusk vibe. The neckline was finessed with a gorgeous pearl-detailed necklace by Banglez Jewelry that just graced the collarbone. The soft butterscotch quilted shoulder bag/clutch with fringe detail by Clutcheeet gave style and substance. And comfort is queen with Steve Madden shoes.
“It was amazing to see Raj in an outfit from NAVAA for the Soiree,” noted designer and founder of NAVAA Ravleen Kaur. “We picked a micro-pleated skirt set for her that was custom-fitted and made to measure. Just like all our outfits, this was a perfect blend of modern with a hint of our culture. The bright red color made Raj look even more incredible as the awesome founder of ANOKHI. It was really inspiring to see her shine in that powerful outfit.”
The ANOKHI Emerald Runway
The Breakdown:
Hair & Makeup: @beautyconceptofficial @shirleywuofficial
Suit: @archanakochharofficial
Clutch: @clutcheeet
Jewellery: @banglez_jewelry
Shoes: @betsyjohnson_
The Business:
It was down to business of fashion at The ANOKHI Emerald Runway and that is when Raj came to the ramp in this stunning emerald 2-piece suit by Archana Kochhar. The peplum style blazer with black embroidery gave the perfect amount of volume and balance when paired with the seriously haute wide leg pants. And of course, we loved the sparkly surprise with her Betsy Johnson shoes. This time Clutcheet came through with the classic mini handbag clutch with pastel textile treatments and pearl fringe detail.
The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch
The Breakdown:
Hair & Makeup: @shirleywuofficial @beautyconceptofficial
Dress: @michaelkors
Sneakers: @versace
Jewellery: @banglez_jewelry
The Business:
Brunch always brings forth the chic casual vibe and that was delivered with this stunning blue dress by Michael Kors. The makeup by Shirley Wu/The Beauty Concept kept to that relaxed yet purposeful essence. And of course one can not leave a little bling whether its the gold toned sneakers by Versace or the subtle yet stylish jewels by Banglez Jewellery.
The ANOKHI Emerald Ball
The Breakdown:
Hair & Makeup: @shirleywuofficial @beautyconceptofficial
Custom Designed Dress: Dinesh Ramsey
Custom Designed Necklace & Earrings: Dinesh Ramsey
#ANOKHI20 Brooch: Dinesh Ramsey
Ring: @banglez_jewelry
Custom Designed Clutch: @clutcheeet
Red Carpet Stilettos: @stevemadden
After-party Kicks: @versace
Custom Designed Clutch: @clutcheeet
The Business:
As the Belle of The ANOKHI Emerald Ball, Raj came to slay. It was the grand finale and what better way to make a fashion statement then by a couture gown created by noted Bollywood designer Dinesh K Ramsay. The incredible details included the lace work, the intricate gold jewelled details on the shoulders, the stunning bronze gold floor length pendant and the custom made earrings and necklace and that showstopping feather dupatta. Just like a Renaissance painting there are so many layers to uncover in order to truly appreciate the true craftmanship and creative vision. And that extra layer was the incredible “ANOKHI” bejewelled brooch right at the centre. Oh and let’s not forget the personalized clutch by Clutcheeet and the gold sneaks by Versace made its rightful return to the after-party dancefloor, after the red carpet stilettos by Steve Madden did their due diligence.
Ramsay was thrilled to be called upon to design for her, and knew that it was written in the stars. “It was an absolute pleasure to design a unique custom design gown for the very Anokhi —Raj Girn. [She] is full of Bollywood with her personality”.
Another stylish series in the books!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
#ANOKHI20: The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch Highlighted The Importance Of Mental Health Awareness Within The South Asian Community
-
Is The South Asian Bromance A Form Of Micro-Cheating?
-
Pride 2023: Why Is India's Supreme Court Taking So Long To Legalize Same Sex Marriage?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Love Constantly Wants To Be With Me And I'm Exhausted
-
The Coronation Of King Charles III Was A Global Desi Affair
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My In-Laws Introduces Our Kids As Their "Adopted" Grandkids
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Office Romance Wants To Keep Us A Secret
-
The Dishes That Asha Bhosle Wants You To Try At Her Resto Asha's In Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Rude Friend Is Mortifying!
-
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Is Just What India Needs
-
Tour The World At Dubai's Amazing Global Village
-
The Hunt For Amritpal Singh: What Exactly Is Happening In Punjab?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Had A Miscarriage And Our Family's "Be Grateful" Sentiments Really Hurt
-
Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Underage Nephew Expects Me To Buy Booze For Him
-
Warm Up To The Fusion Delights Of Ushna in Dubai
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Boyfriend Is Pressuring Me To Attend His Sister's Wedding But I Can't Afford It
-
IWD 2023: 11 Inspirational Quotes From Powerful South Asian Women
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My In-Laws Are Giving Me The Cold Shoulder
-
7 South Asian Female Fitness Pros Who Will Level Up Your Workouts
-
Why Seattle’s Anti-Caste Law Is An Historic Power Move For Human Rights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: My Brother Doesn't Think My Aging Mom Should Stop Driving But I Do!
-
Zabardast Serves Up Delish Desi Delights
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Need To Move Out Of My Parents' House
-
We Tell You Why Now Is The Perfect Time To Invest
-
5 Ways To Build A Great Relationship With Yourself This Valentine's Day
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! I Can't Stop Shopping!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I Can't Say No To People Without Feeling Guilty
-
Let’s Talk … About Your Relationship with You!
-
This Is Why Amsterdam In The Winter Is Simply Wonderful
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani Being Back In The Office Is Giving Me Anxiety
-
Indian Afternoon Tea At Bobby's In Leicester UK? Yes Please!
-
Dear Dr. Monica Vermani: Help! My Ex Tells His Friends His Cheating Is My Fault
-
Travel The World With Tamarind Modern Indian Bistro's Global Cuisine
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Winter Depresses Me, What Do I Do?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Parents I Don't Want To Go To Business School?
-
Fabulous Holiday Gifts For Kids
-
Why 'Heroin Chic' Is A Dangerous Trend For South Asians
-
Highlights From The South Asian Literature And Arts Festival (SALA)
-
Ask Dr Monica Vermani: Her 5 Break Up Rules You Should Know
-
Roti Chai Is The Perfect Eatery To Hit Up While Christmas Shopping
-
I Loved Visiting This Quaint Town Of Bath
-
Indian Alley Brings Delhi's Iconic Roadside Eats To Camden Market
-
This Is Why Mauritius Is A Traveller's Dream
-
"Making Happy" By Sheetal Seth Is The Book Kids Need When Their Parent Is Sick
-
International Day Of The Girl: How Women Of The Sundarbans Are Saving Their Girls
-
The Murder Of Mahsa Amini: Will The Global Outcry Make A Difference?
-
South Asian Literature And Art Festival Is Bringing Together The Biggest Names In SA Lit And Here's Why You Need To Go
-
Canada's Most Powerful Women Were Celebrated At The Women Empowerment Awards 2022
-
It's All About The Home Cooked Veg Goodness At London's Ananda Bhavan
-
What Exactly Is A NFT And Why We Need To Stop Ignoring It
-
TIFF 2022: Checking Out The Fabulous Bask-It-Style Gift Lounge
-
Gopal’s Corner Blend Malaysian And Tamil Cuisine Creating An Unforgettable Bite
-
We Celebrate National Wildlife Day With Our 5 Fave Sanctuaries In India
-
Canary Wharf Heats Up Your Palate With Chai Ki
-
Ready To Find Your Match? You'll Need These 4 Desi Dating Apps In Your Life
-
Where Does Hinduism, Islam & Sikhism Stand In The Abortion Issue?
-
Never Forget: 12 Movies & Books To Help You Continue The Partition Conversation
-
From North To South London's Award-Winning Bayleaf Restaurant Elevates Indian Cuisine At Whetstone
-
Here's Why I Fell In Love With The Sea Views Of Southampton and Portsmouth