ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn ever disappoints when it come to bringing her red-carpet A game! Check out her #ANOKHI20 full stylish breakdown from head-to-toe, all direct from The ANOKHI Emerald Event Series!

Raj Girn’s vision when it came to presenting her unique presence throughout the #ANOKHI20 extravaganza was definitely on point all thanks to the coterie of couturiers who collectively gathered to help bring her vision to life.

The ANOKHI Emerald Welcome Soirée

The Breakdown:

Dress: @shopnavaa

Clutch: @clutcheeet

Jewellery: @banglez_jewelry

Shoes: @stevemadden

The Business:

We loved this halter dress by NAVAA. The full sleeves, pleated gathering of the top and the incredible print just gave this such a playful cocktails-at-dusk vibe. The neckline was finessed with a gorgeous pearl-detailed necklace by Banglez Jewelry that just graced the collarbone. The soft butterscotch quilted shoulder bag/clutch with fringe detail by Clutcheeet gave style and substance. And comfort is queen with Steve Madden shoes.

“It was amazing to see Raj in an outfit from NAVAA for the Soiree,” noted designer and founder of NAVAA Ravleen Kaur. “We picked a micro-pleated skirt set for her that was custom-fitted and made to measure. Just like all our outfits, this was a perfect blend of modern with a hint of our culture. The bright red color made Raj look even more incredible as the awesome founder of ANOKHI. It was really inspiring to see her shine in that powerful outfit.”

The ANOKHI Emerald Runway

The Breakdown:

Hair & Makeup: @beautyconceptofficial @shirleywuofficial

Suit: @archanakochharofficial

Clutch: @clutcheeet

Jewellery: @banglez_jewelry

Shoes: @betsyjohnson_

The Business:

It was down to business of fashion at The ANOKHI Emerald Runway and that is when Raj came to the ramp in this stunning emerald 2-piece suit by Archana Kochhar. The peplum style blazer with black embroidery gave the perfect amount of volume and balance when paired with the seriously haute wide leg pants. And of course, we loved the sparkly surprise with her Betsy Johnson shoes. This time Clutcheet came through with the classic mini handbag clutch with pastel textile treatments and pearl fringe detail.

The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch

The Breakdown:

Hair & Makeup: @shirleywuofficial @beautyconceptofficial

Dress: @michaelkors

Sneakers: @versace

Jewellery: @banglez_jewelry

The Business:

Brunch always brings forth the chic casual vibe and that was delivered with this stunning blue dress by Michael Kors. The makeup by Shirley Wu/The Beauty Concept kept to that relaxed yet purposeful essence. And of course one can not leave a little bling whether its the gold toned sneakers by Versace or the subtle yet stylish jewels by Banglez Jewellery.

The ANOKHI Emerald Ball

The Breakdown:

Hair & Makeup: @shirleywuofficial @beautyconceptofficial

Custom Designed Dress: Dinesh Ramsey

Custom Designed Necklace & Earrings: Dinesh Ramsey

#ANOKHI20 Brooch: Dinesh Ramsey

Ring: @banglez_jewelry

Custom Designed Clutch: @clutcheeet

Red Carpet Stilettos: @stevemadden

After-party Kicks: @versace

The Business:

As the Belle of The ANOKHI Emerald Ball, Raj came to slay. It was the grand finale and what better way to make a fashion statement then by a couture gown created by noted Bollywood designer Dinesh K Ramsay. The incredible details included the lace work, the intricate gold jewelled details on the shoulders, the stunning bronze gold floor length pendant and the custom made earrings and necklace and that showstopping feather dupatta. Just like a Renaissance painting there are so many layers to uncover in order to truly appreciate the true craftmanship and creative vision. And that extra layer was the incredible “ANOKHI” bejewelled brooch right at the centre. Oh and let’s not forget the personalized clutch by Clutcheeet and the gold sneaks by Versace made its rightful return to the after-party dancefloor, after the red carpet stilettos by Steve Madden did their due diligence.

Ramsay was thrilled to be called upon to design for her, and knew that it was written in the stars. “It was an absolute pleasure to design a unique custom design gown for the very Anokhi —Raj Girn. [She] is full of Bollywood with her personality”.

Another stylish series in the books!

Main Image Photo Credit & Red Carpet Photo Credits for ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY, ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH, ANOKHI EMERALD BALL: © 2023 ANOKHI LIFE. Shawn Goldberg, signed with Getty Images/Shutterstock/Sopa Images.

Main Image Photo Credit & Show Photo Credits for ANOKHI EMERALD RUNWAY, ANOKHI EMERALD BRUNCH, ANOKHI EMERALD BALL: © 2023 ANOKHI LIFE. Photography By Nisarg Media Productions.