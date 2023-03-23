Indiaspopup.com Hosts A NYC Power Summit Honouring 5 South Asian Women For IWD 2023
Culture & Lifestyle Mar 23, 2023
To celebrate International Women’s Day Indiaspopup.com, America’s premier ecommerce destination for luxury Indian fashion held a “Power Table” in New York. The luxurious high tea honoured 5 South Asian women who are “leading the change in fashion, entrepreneurship, media, entertainment, and journalism”. Bouyed by a solid month-long charity connection with Sakhi For South Asian Women that supports survivors of gender-based violence, Indiaspopup.com’s afternoon was a celebratory event on so many levels.
Indiaspopup.com founded by Archana Yenna wanted to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month with a luxurious high tea one of of New York City’s preeminent boites. With the focus on South Asian women who are “leading the path for future generations”, the “Power Table” played host to 5 South Asian women from various spaces who are doing just that.
Check out this YouTube video produced by Swapnil Junjare highlighting the extensive celebration:
The celebration honoured acclaimed filmmaker, activist, actor & entrepreneur, Nina Davuluri, The Desai Foundation’s Megha Desai, actor, film, television and theatre actress Shoba Narayan, entrepreneur and author Hitha Palepu and beauty influencer Cynthia Victor.
Founder and CEO Archana Yenna noted the significance of this particular celebration, “at Indiaspopup.com, we empower and celebrate women through authentic South Asian fashion and community contributions. As we celebrate Women’s Day, we remain committed to sharing inspiring stories of South Asian women achievers and changemakers. Our recent Power Table dinner in New York City celebrated remarkable women, trailblazers of South Asian heritage, inspiring the next generation of female leaders to dream big and chase their aspirations.”
Recognizing the honourees who are breaking “stereotypes and spreading positivity on body sizes, health, confidence, and skin tone”, Yenna hopes to help women feel beautiful, confident, and feminine and make progress toward positive change.
The 2-day celebration included high tea as well as a cover-worthy photo shoot at New York City’s Baccarat Hotel, where the iconic women wore avant-garde clothing donning some of India’s most prominent designers while sipping high tea, dining on canapes, and enjoying one another’s company. Exemplifying Indian royalty, the women championed one another and sisterhood and shared what womanhood meant to each one of them.
Indiaspopup.com also announced their partnership with Sakhi for South Asian Women, an NGO that represents the South Asian diaspora in a survivor-centered movement for gender justice. Sakhi applies a trauma-informed, culturally responsive lens with a long-term commitment to mobilizing a future free from violence. Yenna pledged to donate a portion of sales from the month of March to the organization.
Kavita Mehra, Executive Director expressed her gratitude for this collaboration: “Sakhi For South Asian Women is grateful to Indiaspopup.com for uplifting and investing in our work with survivors of gender-based violence. Nationally, 48% of South Asian Americans experience gender based violence throughout their lifetime, and at Sakhi, we have seen a 65% increase in cases over one year. This support will help us address the overwhelming need in our community and continue our commitment toward a future of healing and justice.”
To learn more about Indiaspoup.com visit; https://indiaspopup.com/
Main Image Photo Credit: Saunak Shah
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
