“RRR” Nabs Oscar Nomination For Best Original Song For “Naatu Naatu”

The documentary space has also includes notable South Asian representation including Best Documentary Feature nominee for Delhi-based film All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Tamil film The Elephant Whisperers by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for Best Documentary Short Film.

Here is the list of key categories!

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Director

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tar)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro (based on “Ikiru” by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni)

Top Gun: Maverick – Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.)

Women Talking – Sarah Polley (based on the book by Miriam Toews)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner)

Tár (Todd Field)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Ostlund)

Best Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful Of Truths

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Tár

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Applause” (Tell It Like A Woman)

“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

“This Is A Life” (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate