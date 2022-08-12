Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed On Stage During Literary Event
Breaking News Aug 12, 2022
Controversial author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage during a literary event shocking onlookers and the world.
During a literary festival at Chautauqua Institution in Western New York, where Rushdie was to give a lecture, someone rushed the stage and aggressively attacked Rushdie. Onlookers took to social as the event unfolded unsure if he was stabbed or punched.
A short while later it was revealed that he indeed was stabbed in the neck. He was immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital in New York via helicopter.
Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a nonprofit organization that works to defend free expression through literature and human rights, released a statement to the press about Rushdie who himself was as former PEN President.
“PEN America is reeling from shock and horror at word of a brutal, premeditated attack on our former President and stalwart ally, Salman Rushdie,” Nossel said in the statement. “We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil. … We hope and believe fervently that his essential voice cannot and will not be silenced.”
Rushdie the controversial British-Indian best-selling author of 12 novels has been under a Fatwah since 1988 issued by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for his controversial book The Satanic Verses. Since then Iran has continued to distance itself from that decree however religious leaders from Iran would continue to support the Fatwah increasing it to $3.3 million USD.
An Associated Press reporter who was there described the incident where a man jumped on stage and started punching and stabbing Rushdie numerous times. It lasted for 20 seconds.
As the event continues to unfold it’s not clear if this attack is related to that Fatwah. The attacker was arrested.
This event is developing.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.pennlive.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
