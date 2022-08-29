Pakistan Is Drowning In A Climate Catastrophe: Here’s How You Can Help

Pakistan has been affected by historical flash floods which has drowned one-third of the country. Millions are homeless, while 1000+ people have been killed since June of this year. The country is in dire need of international monetary support as it is dealing with what is being called a climate catastrophe. Here is how you can help.

What Is Happening To Pakistan

Since June of this year, the country has been subject to record-breaking monsoons. This has been the longest and strongest season. Add to that, are the collection of glaciers that have been melting in record time. Pakistan is home to the 2nd largest number of glaciers outside of the Arctic.

“This year Pakistan has received the highest rainfall in at least three decades. So far this year the rain is running at more than 780% above average levels,” said Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute and a member of Pakistan’s Climate Change Council as per The Associated Press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floods in Pakistan (@floods_in_pakistan)

Historically the monsoon season usually comes in ebbs and flows. There would normally be a break in between each storm. However this time around the nation and their citizens have been battling rain for eight straight weeks creating a “a catastrophe of unprecedented proportions,” as per Pakistan’s Climate Minister Sherry Rehman.

The heat has been intense as well. Temperatures rise year after year, hitting 45 degrees Celsius, (113 Fahrenheit) this past May with some areas hitting 50 degrees Celsius (112 Farenheit). The heat increases the temperature of the air which then holds moisture. As a result, the downpours increase. And such is this case here in Pakistan.

Millions Are Displaced

Imagine the population of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec all being displaced. That is over 33 million people right now in Pakistan. Overpopulation, poverty, unrelenting heat and of course those glaciers created a tragic storm with residents paying the price. A price they are paying unfairly as Pakistan only emits 1% of global emissions but 33 % of the country is underwater.

Here’s How You Can Help

Here is a list of 5 global charities that are working on sending monetary and other kinds of support to Pakistan. As the media is now starting to cover this disaster, more and more charities are now beginning to dedicate their funds to this immediate relief. Please feel free to go to your trusted charity to inquire about their collection for Pakistan flood relief. Here’s our list of 5 globally renowned charities who have publicly set aside funds for Pakistan.

Global Giving

“Flooding across Pakistan since June 2022 has affected at least 33 million people. The government has declared a national emergency as the floods killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed homes, crops, and livestock. At least 30 million people are in need of shelter. Your donation to the Pakistan Flood Relief Fund will provide immediate and long-term relief in affected communities.”

Islamic Relief

“The floods exacerbated the country’s financial crisis after millions lost their businesses and livelihood. Twelve million acres of crops have been submerged underwater, ruining the harvest season and causing a massive shortage of staples such as rice and flour, vegetables, and fruits in the markets. Food prices have soared, subsequently adding a significant burden on families who are already struggling to survive this disaster. Vegetable and essential food commodities have doubled in prices, which is unusual in this season. Balochistan remains one of the most affected regions in the country. Over 3,000km of road has been damaged or destroyed making access to affected areas a challenge.”

Penny Appeal

“We are building safe housing for families who lost their homes due to floods. Their current make-shift huts are unsuitable to live in with no toilet facilities or adequate living space. It’s only a matter of time before these homes collapse. This project will provide the security of safe housing for those whose current settlements are overcrowded, and do not have basic amenities including toilets and waste management.”

IDRF