Here’s How Bollywood Rang In Raksha Bandhan 2022

Raksha Bandhan the annual celebration of sibling love (where brothers are adorned with bracelets and prayers) was celebrated by Bollywood, perhaps one of the first full celebrations in the past 2 years. From Sonam Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and more, check out how Bollywood served up Rakhi!

Kriti Sanon put a twist on the traditional by celebrating her younger sister Nupur!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

We love this super cute photo of Ananya Panday with her brother Ahaan (who we think looks JUST like his dad, Chunky right?)

Sanjay Dutt went down memory lane with a vintage family pic with his sisters and his late father Sunil Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sonam Kapoor also went down memory lane with her Insta filled with fab family pix through the years including this one from her wedding.

Zoya Akthar couldn’t resist sharing this super cute pic of her and her brother Farhan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Sunny Deol decided to drop some vintage vibes with this adorable photo of him receiving his Rakhi from his sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Shweta Bachchan posted this amazing photo with her brother Abhishek and her dad the iconic Amitabh Bachchan.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com