History has been made in India. Smt. Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the President of India marking many historical milestones. Not only is she the 2nd woman in India’s history to be elected president, the highest constitutional office in the land, but she is the first person from a Tribal community to do so.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu was elected among her fellow politicians to be what the country calls “The First Citizen” of India. Hailing from Odisha, Murmu 64, also breaks barriers by becoming the face of inclusivity and women empowerment as she also comes from a tribal community, the first person ever to reach such political heights.

Modi congratulated her on Twitter as did other politicos from all sides, noting how momentous this placement is especially when creating source of inspiration for other women who are interested in pursuing a place in politics regardless of their class or location.

Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his congratulations

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

Murmu who is 64 will be sworn in on July 25th by her predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind. Murmu known as the “Odisha’s Daughter”hails from a small village of the same name. She was the “first person from her paternal village in Uperbeda to go to a university in university in Bhubaneshwar“. She joined the BJP party in 1997 and was a teacher before she dove into politics in 2000 when she won assembly elections where she held the position of councilor from Rairangpur. Since then she has moved around and up through the political ranks in the past 20 years with her current incredible win.

She had to overcome unsurmountable odds and tragic episodes as she lost both of her sons in the mid 2000s and her husband in 2014, leaving her as a single mother to raise her daughter who is now a banker.

Congratulations to Smt. Murmu for this incredible victory!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.financialexpress.com