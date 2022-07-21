India Elects First Person From Tribal Community As President, The 2nd Woman In History
Breaking News Jul 21, 2022
History has been made in India. Smt. Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the President of India marking many historical milestones. Not only is she the 2nd woman in India’s history to be elected president, the highest constitutional office in the land, but she is the first person from a Tribal community to do so.
Smt. Droupadi Murmu was elected among her fellow politicians to be what the country calls “The First Citizen” of India. Hailing from Odisha, Murmu 64, also breaks barriers by becoming the face of inclusivity and women empowerment as she also comes from a tribal community, the first person ever to reach such political heights.
Modi congratulated her on Twitter as did other politicos from all sides, noting how momentous this placement is especially when creating source of inspiration for other women who are interested in pursuing a place in politics regardless of their class or location.
Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022
Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his congratulations
Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022
Murmu who is 64 will be sworn in on July 25th by her predecessor, Ram Nath Kovind. Murmu known as the “Odisha’s Daughter”hails from a small village of the same name. She was the “first person from her paternal village in Uperbeda to go to a university in university in Bhubaneshwar“. She joined the BJP party in 1997 and was a teacher before she dove into politics in 2000 when she won assembly elections where she held the position of councilor from Rairangpur. Since then she has moved around and up through the political ranks in the past 20 years with her current incredible win.
She had to overcome unsurmountable odds and tragic episodes as she lost both of her sons in the mid 2000s and her husband in 2014, leaving her as a single mother to raise her daughter who is now a banker.
Congratulations to Smt. Murmu for this incredible victory!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.financialexpress.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin's Best-Selling Book
-
President Biden Signs Executive Order To Protect Abortion Access For Women
-
America's Supreme Court Overturn Roe Vs. Wade Making Abortion Unconstitutional
-
These Are The 2 South Asian Women On Forbes "America's Richest Self-Made Women" List
-
RIP Sidhu Moose Wala: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Deepika Padukone Stuns At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
Tesher And Simu Liu Brought The Bhangra To The Juno Awards
-
Deepica Mutyala and Bilal Baig Named TIME's Next Generation Leaders
-
Deepika Padukone Is The New Global Ambassador For Louis Vuitton
-
1967-2022: Brit Music Icon Johnny Zee/Taz-Stereo Nation Passes Away At 54
-
Rupi Kaur's Book "Milk And Honey" Banned In Texas & Oregon
-
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Tied The Knot!
-
Thousands Protest Across Pakistan To Support Ousted PM Imran Khan
-
The Slap: Was It An Heroic Moment For Will Smith Or Just Toxic Masculinity On Full Display
-
Oscars 2022: Highlights And Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet
-
Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi
-
Canada's Iconic Coffee Company Tim Horton's Will Be Expanding Into India
-
Here's What We Know About Alia Bhatt & Her Hollywood Netflix Debut
-
We Can't Get Enough Of Deepica Mutyala And Her Live Tinted x BarbieStyle™ Collab
-
Russell Peters Gets Married In Star-Studded Ceremony
-
Music Director Bappi Lahiri, The "Disco King" of Bollywood Passes Away At 69
-
Priyanka & Nick Welcome A New Baby!
-
Sukhman Gill Makes History As The First Sikh Man To Be Featured In A Harry Rosen Commercial
-
Chanel Picks Leena Nair As Their New Global Chief Executive Officer
-
Harnaaz Sandhu Of India Is Crowned Miss Universe
-
From Malala To Lilly Singh And Alia Bhatt, Check Out The Celeb Reaction To The Vicky-Kat Wedding
-
Kamala Harris Among 7 South Asian Women On Forbes List Of 'The World's 100 Most Powerful Women'
-
Festivities Kick Off Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding
-
Kal Penn To Produce And Star As Nav Bhatia In An Upcoming Film About The Superfan
-
Parag Agrawal Named New CEO Of Twitter
-
Vice President Kamala Harris Becomes The First Woman Of South Asian Descent To Assume Presidential Powers In US History
-
The Farmers Won! Modi Will Repeal 3 Laws At The Centre Of Year-Long Protest
-
Malala Gets Married! Check Out The Beautiful Photos Of Her Secret Ceremony
-
How Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Stars Celebrated Diwali
-
U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak Releases Special Collector's Coin Honouring Mahatma Gandhi On Diwali
-
Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay And Announces His Engagement
-
Aryan Khan Gets Bail And Is To Be Released Friday
-
Breaking News: Anita Anand Becomes 2nd Female Defence Minister In Canadian History
-
"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" Will Be A Broadway Musical
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Shines In Falguni Shane Peacock Lehenga On Set Of Her Sex And The City Reboot
-
Alberta Makes History By Electing 2 South Asian Mayors In The Province's Largest Cities
-
#JusticeForAryanKhan: Bollywood & Activists Stand In Support For Aryan Khan
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns At Paris Fashion Week
-
Aryan Khan Drug Bust: Here's What We Know So Far
-
Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Jonas Become Broadway Producers
-
Canada's Inaugural National Day For Truth & Reconciliation Is An Overdue Acknowledgement Of Residential School Tragedies
-
Check Out The 5 South Asians Who Made TIME 100 Most Influential People Of 2021
-
Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most In-Demand Talent In The World According To New Analytics Study
-
"Hana Khan Carries On" To Be Turned Into A Film By Mindy Kaling
-
Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold & Other Momentous Olympic Victories By South Asian Athletes
-
Harpreet Kaur The First Sikh Woman To Win An Emmy Award Nabs Three More This Year
-
Meet The 4 South Asians Who Made Forbes "CEO Next 2021" List
-
Alia Bhatt Goes Hollywood By Signing With WME, Same Agency That Manages Oprah
-
In Memoriam Dilip Kumar 1922-2021: 8 Of His Iconic Films You Need To Rediscover Now
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins The VS Collective By Victoria's Secret
-
Justice Mahmud Jamal Becomes The First Person of Colour Nominated To Canada's Supreme Court
-
"We Belong Here" 10,000 People Held Vigil For The 4 Members Of The Afzaal Family Killed Because They Were Muslim
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Set To Lead In Netflix New Film 'The Netherfield Girls'
-
Meet The 2 South Asian Women Who Made Forbes First Ever "50 Over 50" List
-
Malala Stuns On The July Cover Of British Vogue