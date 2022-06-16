These Are The 2 South Asian Women On Forbes “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” List

Forbes keeps bringing on their lists and we are loving it. Always looking for interesting takes when it comes to listing important and notable accomplishments. And this time they didn’t disappoint with their “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list where 100 self-made American women have been recognized and it also includes two South Asian entrepreneurs!

Jayshree Ullal

#15

CEO of Arista Networks

Jayshree Ullal has been president and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking firm, since 2008.

She joined the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company that went public in September 2020.

The publicly-traded company recorded revenue of $2.3 billion in 2020, a decrease of nearly 4% compared to fiscal year 2019.

Ullal owns about 5% of Arista’s stock, some of which is earmarked for her two children, niece and nephew.

In August 2018, Arista settled a multi-year patent infringement battle with Cisco, Ullal’s former employer, agreeing to pay Cisco $400 million.

Born in London and raised in India, she is one of America’s wealthiest female executives.\

Neerja Sethi

#24

Co-Founder Syntel

Neerja Sethi cofounded IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan.

French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for $3.4 billion in October 2018. Sethi got an estimated $510 million for her stake.

Sethi, who had served as an executive at Syntel since 1980, did not join Atos after the acquisition.

Sethi met her husband in the U.S. while working for pioneering IT firm Tata Consultancy Services, which they attempted to emulate.

The couple started the business with an initial investment of just $2,000.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.utkaltoday.com, www.flickr.com