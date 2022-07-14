Freida Pinto To Star As Huma Abedin In TV Adaptation Of Abedin’s Best-Selling Book

Freida Pinto will be executive producing and starring as Huma Abedin in an upcoming film based on Abedin’s best-selling biography “Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds”.

Huma Abedin who served as Chief of Staff to Hilary Clinton and published her memoir last November where she wrote about “the power of family, of friendship, of commitment” and “the feelings of love, loss, betrayal, trauma, re-birth” following the end of her marriage to scandal-ridden politician Anthony Weiner.

Since then Abedin has been keeping a low profile emerging to promote her book during her promo last fall.

It was Pinto’s Freebird Films production company, through Entertainment One, that landed the first-look deal, as per Deadline. She will serve as executive producer along with her producing partner Emily Verellen as well as Abedin who will also share that title.

It was on Instagram where an elated author shared the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Abedin (@humaabedin)

Abedin has recently made more news where it was reported that she has been dating Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper for a few months. A pairing that happened thanks to Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour who introduced the couple. They even attended the MET Gala although making separate entrances as not to reveal their coupling.

The production details at the moment are kept to a mum, but we can’t wait to see what comes out of this stellar collab!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.thecut.com (Freida Pinto), www.dailymail.co.uk (Huma Abedin)