Celebrity Style Alert MET Gala Edition: Simone Ashley & Natasha Poonawalla Were Gilded Goddesses

The Met Gala 2022 theme was Gilded Glamour and stars brought their A-Game on the red carpet and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and global socialite and Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, Natasha Poonwala did not disappoint!

Dearest reader, I present to you Bridgerton star Simone Ashley at the 2022 Met Gala. Her look by Moschino featured a gold and black bustier crop top paired with a black, satin maxi skirt, while a matching shawl with an oversized bow at the back. She accessorized with a gorgeous De Beers diamond choker.

Executive Director of Serum Institute Of India, Natasha Poonawalla is a fixture at the MET Gala. This year in keeping with the Gilded Glamour theme donned a Sabyasachi-meets-Schiaparelli creation. Sabyasachi took to social media and shared a few photos and wrote: “Sabyasachi contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and applique printed velvet.”

Both representing different facets of world entertainment and society, these ladies definitely understood the assignment and we love every minute of their fantastical looks.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com