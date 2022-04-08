Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Shines Like A Diamond In Naeem Khan

Our latest Celeb Style Alert we went to the Grazia Millennial Awards 2022 where Kiara Advani stunned in a blue sequin jumpsuit by Naeem Khan.

The ensemble featured a plunging V-neck, full sleeves, pockets and flared pants.

The look was a bold style statement that packed a punch while still sizzling. She left her look simple, without any heavy jewellery to let her ensemble stand out.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com