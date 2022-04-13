Celebrity Style Alert: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is A Classic Screen Goddess In Lace Sari
Fashion Apr 13, 2022
At a recent pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles, California, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a stunning black embroidered sari and strapless blouse.
The party was to honour this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, including Riz Ahmed (who won his first Oscar for live action short The Long Goodbye).
Taking to Instagram to share the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “What a special honour it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honouring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright.”
It’s not often that we see her in a traditional ensemble, but it’s great when she does. This fantastic combo of her strapless blouse with her lace sari balances the classic vs modern aesthetic perfectly!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
