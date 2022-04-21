With Katrina/Vicky and Alia/Ranbir weddings this Spring, we are seeing gorgeous muted tones, light pastels, along with strategic jewellery, going in a completely different direction from the usual over-the-top, and heavily accessoried traditional red wedding ensemble. And we are here for all of it! So if you are planning your big day, you can’t afford to miss our bridal trend report right here!

Alia Bhatt

Alia wore a Manish Malhotra fuscia pink lehenga and blouse embellished in real gold and silver and kora flowers for her sangeet/mehendi ceremony.

Alia Bhatt’s wedding outfit was an ivory bridal saree made by Bollywood’s designer of choice, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was a minimalist option that’s not only indicative of Alia’s personal style but also a major trend statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a stunning baby pink organza saree by Manish Malhotra for the Ranbir/Alia wedding.

Karisma Kapoor also wore an ivory clad saree with an orange blouse for a splash of colour with zari work for Alia’s wedding.

Katrina Kaif

For one of her wedding events, Katrina wore a floral pink saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a veil and carried a bouquet of flowers, keeping it simple and blissful.

With these two banner Bollywood weddings, it’s clear that not only are the bride and grooms wearing these fresh soft colours, the guests are also moving to a more classic subtle look. This is such a perfect time to experiment with hues and bring some freshness to the whole wedding vibe!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com