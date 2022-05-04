Fashion / Sarah Ali Khan Strikes A Vintage Vibe With Her Super Cute Swimwear

Sarah Ali Khan Strikes A Vintage Vibe With Her Super Cute Swimwear

Fashion May 04, 2022

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...

COMMENTS

Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Sparkles In Jaw-Dropping Glittering Gown

Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Red Carpet Looks From Simone Ashley Of Bridgerton

Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Red Carpet Looks From Simone Ashley Of Bridgerton

Celebrity Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Gives Us Electric Beach Vibes

Celebrity Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Gives Us Electric Beach Vibes

Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Shines Like A Diamond In Naeem Khan

Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Shines Like A Diamond In Naeem Khan

Celebrity Style Alert: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is A Classic Screen Goddess In Lace Sari

Celebrity Style Alert: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is A Classic Screen Goddess In Lace Sari

From Alia To Katrina, Check Out The Latest Bridal Trends From Bollywood

From Alia To Katrina, Check Out The Latest Bridal Trends From Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Adds Boho Flair To Her Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor Adds Boho Flair To Her Baby Bump

You Must Check Out Our 5 Fave Looks From FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

You Must Check Out Our 5 Fave Looks From FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE