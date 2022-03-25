Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Red Carpet Looks From Simone Ashley Of Bridgerton

As the 2nd season of Bridgerton comes out today, we wanted to take our celeb style alert radar and hone in on the fabulous Simone Ashley who will be making her hotly buzzed lead debut on this hit Netflix series. This is the perfect time to drool over her superb red carpet looks.

At the recent red carpet for Bridgerton, she wore a stunning Gucci ensemble with a black sheer lace skirt over a cropped white top with sheer black sleeves that showing off her super toned abs.

Simone wore a stunning piece by AZ Factory at the British Fashion Awards that once again showed her svelte figure.



At the BAFTAs afterparty she wore a gorgeous purple skirt over an organza top.

A star is born.

Main Image Photo Credit: Netflix