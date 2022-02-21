Celeb Style Alert: Alia Bhatt Channels Gangubai In Striking Sari Photo Series

We love watching our fave stars show off their style senses. With her appearance at the Berlin International Film Festival for the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt channelled her inner Gangubai with this striking sari photo series leading up to and including the festival’s red carpet.

For the world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival 2022, Alia wore a gorgeous ivory silk chiffon number by Rimple & Harpreet Narula. The handcrafted saree included jaali-work, shadow embroidery and zari work.

Alia also wore a stunning saree by Punit Balana’s shelves. Her white silk saree was simple with cream embroidery and a matching blouse with floral embroidery and minimal goldwork.

Another minimal look was the white silk cotton-silk saree by designer Kshitij Jalori featuring a simple black border along the hem.

We love her stylish turn.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.Instagram.com