In our latest celeb-style alert, Bollywood 90s icon Karisma Kapoor has been showcasing some next level style that we can’t get enough of. Her latest stylish turn give us major Audrey Hepburn vibes. Check it out!

Last December, Karisma Kapoor inaugurated De Beers Forevermark’s exclusive boutique in Bangalore. She wore a gorgeous shimmering off-shoulder black dress from Gauri and Nainika.

She accessorized her look with silver jewelry from the house of De Beers Forevermark.

We are absolutely moving her old Hollywood/Bollywood vibes!

Photo Credit: www.Instagram.com