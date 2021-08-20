5 Fashion Designers Who Are Shaking Up The Indian Fashion Industry
Fashion Aug 20, 2021
These 5 designers represent a new guard that’s making their presence known in the Indian fashion industry. They are making waves and positioning themselves as the next set of stylish power brokers in the fashion world of India and beyond. Check them out here!
The unique thing about fashion is that there are no limits. Inspiration can come from anywhere, including the past and how we hope to shape the future. That’s why this group of designers are so intriguing – they’ve allowed their vision of what fashion can be to guide some innovative collections. So, without further delay, let’s get to know these trailblazing designers a little better (you won’t regret it, trust me)!
After fleeing her home in 1997, Vaishali Shadangule eventually came to find her passion for fashion. In 2001, Shadangule launched her brand VAISHALI S and opened up her first store in Malad. What makes Shadangule’s brand so unique is her dedication to reviving the long-time Indian practice of hand-weaving that she does in a sustainable way. After her weaves made their first appearance at Wills India Lifestyle Fashion Week, there was no stopping her! Since then, Shadangule’s designs, which include a bridal collection, sarees, tops and bottoms, belts, masks, and much more have been worn by celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and are featured in stores in Milan and Paris. Shadangule has also had her collections showcased at “…New York Fashion Week, FDCI (Amazon/Wills) Fashion Week, and Lakme Fashion Week,” according to her LinkedIn. Most recently though, Shadangule was the first Indian woman to have her designs featured in Paris Fashion Week that took place in June 2021, with her collection “‘Shwas‘ (breath).”
Designers are typically forward-thinking, but Akshat Bansal of Delhi, India takes it to another level by creating a fusion where fashion meets technology with his brand, Bloni, which launched in 2016. Two years later, Bloni opened its doors for the first time in Chattarpur, New Delhi. Bansal’s designs are meant to be reasonably priced and offers gender-neutral and one-size-fits-all pieces. Still wondering where tech comes into play though? Well, here it is: the incorporation of technology is crucial as it has allowed “his collections [to] reimagine the usage of the traditional chanderi fabric, and presented fabric made of marine plastic waste, among other things,” notes Forbes India where he was included in “Forbes India 30 Under 30” list in 2020. Bansal’s brand and career are on an upward trajectory, with his designes being featured at Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive and winning the Grazia Young Fashion Award in 2020 in the Urbanwear category.
I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase from ‘farm-to-table,’ but have you heard of ‘seed-to-sew?!’ Well, for Nishanth Chopra who founded the brand Ōshadi in 2016, it wasn’t enough to simply design clothes. According to Cotton Diaries, Chopra gained a deeper understanding of the issues created by the “vicious circle of the hybrid GMO supply chains” from his hometown, Erode, India and the movie Merku Thodarchi Malai. Chopra took matters into his own hands and got back to the basics of farming, which includes using regenerative methods that yield truly organic materials for Ōshadi’s designs, such as cotton. All of this effort produces one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted pieces, including dresses and coats, to name a few.
In addition, Chopra continues to work with other designers who understand the importance of sustainable supply chains, such as his. And so, it’s no surprise that Chopra was included by “Forbes in their 30 Under 30” 2018, he was the recipient of the Grazia Young Fashion Award in 2019, and was recognized by “CNN’s Voices of Change” initiative in 2020 that highlighted designers who were changing the game. Chopra’s brand, Ōshadi has also been featured at Paris Fashion Week and the Milan White Show. I might be wrong (it happens, I’m only human), but I think Ōshadi is going to be a game-changer, and I am here for it!
Doodlage was launched in 2012 by co-founders Paras Arora and Kriti Tula in New Delhi, India. Both co-founders were deeply concerned with the environment and creating ethical fashion, which led to their focus on upcycling “factory waste” to produce gorgeous new designs that last, which limits the waste their products create downstream. But that’s not all! Whatever scraps are leftover from the creation process at Doodlage are made into “…accessories, soft furnishing products and paper to make our packaging or stationery products.” The founders also work hard to spread the word about the importance of making fashion sustainable. Their products include a fabulous women’s and men’s clothing line, as well as accessories and items for the home – you won’t regret your choice to check out their goods, and that’s not just because they are works of art!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.indianexpress.com, www.badboyz.org, www.cnn.com, www.therefashionhub.com, and www.twitter.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
