Celeb Style Alert: 5 Days Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Sophisticated Style During Her Matrix Press Tour
Fashion Dec 20, 2021
With 5 full days of press tours promoting her latest expected blockbuster hit “The Matrix: Resurrections”, Priyanka Chopra Jonas served some elevated style giving us a week’s worth of fresh fashion inspo. Check out this crossover queen’s fashion statements which all deserve our Celeb Style Alert spotlight!
Day 1: Proenza Schouler
This is such a great way to kick off her week-long press junket. This gorgeous blue and white Proenza Schouler modern check style is elevated with her chick braid extensions.
Day 2: Roberto Cavalli
Roberto Cavalli is known for his muted snakeskin motif. And that was on full display in this gorgeous dress with jacket ensemble. The low cut waist and voluminous skirt adds a touch of old world Hollywood glam.
Day 3: Petar Petrov and Prabal Gurung/ Dolce & Gabbana
Day 3 called for a two-fer. She went with a classic embellished bow and cut-to-the-figure jacket ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, while she also sported a stunning green blouse by Petar Petrov with a fauna-inspire wrap-style skirt by Prabal Gurung.
Day 4: Sergio Hudson
This power colour never gets old. And when a powerhouse like Priyanka is ready to take over the Hollywood box office (again) then this hue is perfect for the haute screen siren. This Sergio Hudson suit is simply impeccable.
Day 5: Dolce & Gabbana
Why not end the week with a bang, right? This head-turner full lace suit with an embroidered and corset-inspired bodice and boy-cut bikini bottom is simply just what Friday asked for.
Premiere Night
Just in time for the curtains to rise for the official world premiere of The Matrix: Resurrection, Priyanka brought on some vintage vibes with a vogue twist courtesy of the always architecturally fascinating Halpern Studio. The elevated slit leads the eye there while the added structure of the embedded pleated wrap almost gives off an angelic aura. Simply perfect PCJ.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
