We Are Living For These Resort Looks From Naeem Khan

The Resort 2022 collection premiered online and among the top designers who was showing us what a post-pandemic world will look like on a stylish level was Naeem Khan. It is without a doubt that this designer definitely understood the assignment. Check out our favourite resort looks from his Resort ’22 collection!

Naeem Khan is a force of nature in fashion. Even Ewan McGregor shadowed Khan in preparation for his role in the Netflix limited series, Halston. His Resort 2022 collection is exquisite, elegant and luxe — proving he’s a name to reckon with.



The designer is known for his stellar evening wear ensembles with traditional silhouettes in extraordinary fabrics. It’s clear that floral and metallic pieces rule his new resort collection. The red metallic jumpsuit is one of the many stellar pieces in his treasure trove of enviable pieces.

His collection ranges from bright purple and red pieces to colorful floral picks and a mix of white/beige lace ensembles. Check out some of the fabulous pieces from his collection that is giving us life.

It’s clear that the future will be fierce with Naeem Khan’s stylish predictions. And can’t wait!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.com