We continue scanning Insta for the hottest looks from our fave Bollywood stars. This time our celeb style alert radar turns to none other than Deepika Padukone who is always a risk taker when it comes to fashion. She doesn’t shy away from experimenting silhouettes and with this incredible 80s-inspired black & white graphic treatment we are absolutely just in love!

Deepika Padukone has kickstarted promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan and she’s bringing her A-game with the fashion. She wore an oversized black and white graphic printed blazer dress, with her hair sleeked back and braided. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared that this dress is from a London-based Georgian fashion designer David Koma.

Deepika finished off her look with black knee-high boots and minimal jewelry. She captioned the post, “🦓 Crossing, watch out…”

When it comes to graphic treatments we love this look from head to toe!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.Instagram.com