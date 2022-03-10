Celeb Style Alert: Lupita Nyong’o Looks Simply Regal At Pakistani Wedding

We love checking out what stars are styling. Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o flew to Karachi, Pakistan to attend a friend’s wedding. What we didn’t expect was her social being flooded with her donning numerous incredible traditional ensembles from salwar suits to lehengas. And we can’t get enough of it! Check out her full looks right here!

Lupita was at the wedding of designer Misha Japanwala and outdoor guide/writer Fisher Neal. Lupita‘s first look was the danarys New York Sourya Salwar Kameez, a custom 100% silk brocade jacket and trouser.

Lupita stunned in two salwar kameez sets by Anita Dongre. This is the Aavani kurta set in peach.



Lupita was seen in a similar-toned pop-pink embellished lehenga. This is the Ulka anarkali set in beige.

For her day out in Karachi, she kept it simple in traditional Pakistani shalwar kameez dress while drinking chai.

For the wedding, she wore a gorgeous Anita Dongre three piece pink lehenga with sequin, silver embroidery. The actress paired it up with a matching choli with a plunging neckline and a net dupatta with an embellished border.

We love it when non-South Asians genuinely embrace our styles. And Lupita knocked it out of the park!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.wallpapersqq.net