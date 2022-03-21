Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Sparkles In Jaw-Dropping Glittering Gown

We love when celebs shine their style. We hone in on Janhvi Kapoor who looked simply ethereal in a mirrored body-hugging gown. This dress is very unforgiving for mere mortals, but Janhvi who is quickly becoming a fashion icon, completely pulls it off obviously!

For Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash, Jhanvi was among the many celebs who got all decked out to attend the party. The fashion savvy actress sported a golden midi dress adorned with shimmering mirrors that boasted a plunging neckline.

The bodycon silhouette by Manish Malhotra accentuated her hourglass frame, giving her a fierce and feisty vibe.