Celeb Style Alert: Ananya Panday And Her Daring Denim Look

We continue our Celeb Style Alerts series with our focus being Ananya Panday. As part of the ingénue class of Bollywood, she’s quickly becoming a fashion maverick with her unique take on style. And nothing says risk taker than taking the classic denim and freshening it up. Check out her full look here!

Ananya Panday is rolling like a fashion savvy Gen Z. To promote her latest film Gehraiyaan, she wore head to toe denim on denim. She kept the look simple with an all-white Alice McCall button-up crop top over a high-waisted matching denim pants.

Over this, she wore a puffy sleeved cropped matching white jacket styled with leopard pumps for a splash of colour.

We love it all!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com