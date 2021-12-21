Celeb Style Alert: Katrina Kaif’s Stunning Shaadi Styles
Fashion Dec 21, 2021
One the most high profile Bollywood weddings took place with the utmost secrecy. Thanks to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s desire to live in the moment and celebrate their biggest day without the distractions of social handles and hashtags, Bollywood’s latest betrothed released a small collection of their wedding photos after the fact, which had us falling in love with a) the idea that yes, your event does not need to be splashed all over the timeline, and b) their exquisite bridal couture. As the styles are just too good to pass up, we decided to take a little fashion journey looking at Katrina’s look from start to finish.
The couple who decided to release the selection of photos on Instagram, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, adorned beautiful ensembles from Sabyasachi for the festivities. Katrina’s gorgeous looks for the wedding were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and draped by Dolly Jain.
Haldi Ceremony
For her haldi ceremony, she wore an ivory lehenga with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery.
Mehndi Ceremony
For her mehndi ceremony, Katrina wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and embroidered tulle dupatta.
Wedding
For what could be for her Christian ceremony which was reported to take place, Katrina opted for a vintage-inspired couture sari decked with a veil, which resembled a white wedding tradition. The pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers (an ode to her British mother), along with semi-precious gems and crystals.
Katrina opted for a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga with gold jewellery. Dolly wrote in a post on Instagram: “The drape chosen was classic, clean and crisp. These 3 C’s are always essential when the lens is on you for long hours and you don’t want to be bogged down by the weight, but enjoy thoroughly from start to end.”
She has raised the bar when it comes to bridal beauty from head to toe!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
