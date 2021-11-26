Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Stylish Gifts For The Fashion Lover
Fashion Nov 26, 2021
We conclude our annual ANOKHI LIFE Holiday Gift Guide 2021 with some fashionable finds from South Asian design houses for the savvy style lover in your life.
Anu Raina Designs: Ennisclare Dress
This Cobalt Blue lace dress is absolutely stunning and will get you noticed anywhere you go. Limited edition, made in Canada.
This Reversible Culotte Pants has one side satin and one side denim to change up your look. Two looks for the price of one.
Tyanni Jewellery by Karan Johar: The Slaine Choker
Feel like a top-rated Bollywood star with this certified diamond polki jewellery handcrafted in 22KT gold. And yes they are created by Bollywood’s very own Karan Johar.
Hand painted meenawork and intricately designed to bring tradition and style into one jewelry piece. The jhumka shape is unique made to dangle with grace.
Tenasati: Amethyst Pendant Necklace Gift Set
This Amethyst Pendant Necklace Gift set with Essential Oil Rollerball and Selenite stick is handmade with natural crystals and thoughtfully paired with a specially curated blend of 100% pure essential oils.
This piece is a lightweight, drapey chiffon sari gently accentuated by ruffle details along the hem with polka dot gold foil embellishments. It’s easy and understated elegance in black chiffon.
Babbu the Painter: Unlimited Bakwaas Aunties Jacket
Add a staple piece to your closet with a personal hand painted Jacket by Babbu. Jackets are made to order so each piece can take two weeks to a month to produce and process.
This unisex traditional gildan sweater is super comfy and super cozy, working great for all seasons. Her work celebrates South Asian culture through pop art.
With these amazing fashion finds, you can definitely be the superstar when it comes to giving these gorgeous pieces to your fashion-loving friend.
Art by Misbah: Little Black Sari Collection
Misbah is an award winning, internationally trained artist. Using the medium of ceramics she creates Sculptures, Pottery and Art Jewelry.Her line of Art Jewelry celebrates her varied techniques by fusing them together into a wearable piece of art. Misbah presented her collections at the International Fashion Festival Toronto in 2011 and 2012.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.bakwaasbybabbu.com, https://tyaani.com, https://tweeinone.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
