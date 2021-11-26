We conclude our annual ANOKHI LIFE Holiday Gift Guide 2021 with some fashionable finds from South Asian design houses for the savvy style lover in your life.

Anu Raina Designs: Ennisclare Dress

This Cobalt Blue lace dress is absolutely stunning and will get you noticed anywhere you go. Limited edition, made in Canada.

Twee In One: Nifty In One

This Reversible Culotte Pants has one side satin and one side denim to change up your look. Two looks for the price of one.

Tyanni Jewellery by Karan Johar: The Slaine Choker

Feel like a top-rated Bollywood star with this certified diamond polki jewellery handcrafted in 22KT gold. And yes they are created by Bollywood’s very own Karan Johar.

Banglez: Aarti Earrings

Hand painted meenawork and intricately designed to bring tradition and style into one jewelry piece. The jhumka shape is unique made to dangle with grace.

Tenasati: Amethyst Pendant Necklace Gift Set

This Amethyst Pendant Necklace Gift set with Essential Oil Rollerball and Selenite stick is handmade with natural crystals and thoughtfully paired with a specially curated blend of 100% pure essential oils.

Mani Jassal: Sirius 2.0 Sari

This piece is a lightweight, drapey chiffon sari gently accentuated by ruffle details along the hem with polka dot gold foil embellishments. It’s easy and understated elegance in black chiffon.

Babbu the Painter: Unlimited Bakwaas Aunties Jacket



Add a staple piece to your closet with a personal hand painted Jacket by Babbu. Jackets are made to order so each piece can take two weeks to a month to produce and process.

Haf and Haf: Dishoom Sweater

This unisex traditional gildan sweater is super comfy and super cozy, working great for all seasons. Her work celebrates South Asian culture through pop art.

With these amazing fashion finds, you can definitely be the superstar when it comes to giving these gorgeous pieces to your fashion-loving friend.

Art by Misbah: Little Black Sari Collection

Misbah is an award winning, internationally trained artist. Using the medium of ceramics she creates Sculptures, Pottery and Art Jewelry.Her line of Art Jewelry celebrates her varied techniques by fusing them together into a wearable piece of art. Misbah presented her collections at the International Fashion Festival Toronto in 2011 and 2012.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.bakwaasbybabbu.com, https://tyaani.com, https://tweeinone.com