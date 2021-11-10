Celeb Style Alert: Bipasha Basu Glows In Hot Neon Looks

We continue spotting cool celeb styles across Bollywood. Actress Bipasha Basu has been living her best of life as of late, and with her recent trip to The Maldives she took in some sun and sand. Along with that, she has also been sporting some super hot trends, namely green neon. We like!

In her first photo, she opted for a fringe green neon poncho over a turquoise print bikini that she captioned with “Toasty!!! #LoveYourself”

In the second, she opted for a bright green neon kaftan with balloon sleeves and a V-neckline.

Bipasha serves some serious beach looks that can inspire your next beach vacay.