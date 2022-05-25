“Lifestyle Toronto” By Riwayat Brings The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers For Must-See Exclusive 2-day Runway Event
Fashion May 25, 2022
This is the first time that Riwayat will be holding their fashion showcase in Toronto and promise to be a superbly stylish event. With their previous Lifestyle series in London being sold out show stoppers, adding Toronto to this list is part of Riwayat’s mission to spread the awareness and appreciation of the beauty of Pakistani couturiers and artisans.
Riwayat which means ‘tradition’ has been showcasing the best textile and fashion from Pakistan to new audiences across Europe for nine years. Their flagship event Pakistan Fashion Week London has presented hundreds of designers to the western market in iconic central London venues as well as in Prague, Rome, Geneva, Karachi, Lahore, Multan with Toronto being the latest addition to their ever-increasing and prestigious global roster. With such media partners such as BBC and notable leaders in the Asian press space, Riwayat is prepared to showcase Pakistan’s incredible vast fashion industry to the world.
Riwayat’s Founder & CEO Adnan Ansari emphasizes the common thread fashion has across all communities, “Fashion has no boundaries” I always say fashion is not limited to any race, class, nation, community or even and gender, fashion is for everyone!
We at ANOKHI LIFE are pleased to support this event as the official online media partner. “It gives me great pleasure to partner up with Riwayat as they host their first fashion extravaganza in Toronto,” stated ANOKHI LIFE founder & CEO Raj Girn. “This is especially meaningful for us here at ANOKHI LIFE — as longtime cheerleaders of the South Asian community — to support our Pakistani community’s illustrious designers showcase, in honour of 75 years of Pakistan’s Independence. I encourage everyone to come out and support this event.”
The 2-day event on June 11th-12th at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel will include:
Saturday And Sunday Exhibition During The Day: Check out the incredible array of Pakistani fashion fashion, jewellery, accessories, beauty, health, fitness, art, travel, food and houseware, during their exhibition over the weekend. Attendance is free, all you need to do is REGISTER HERE.
Saturday And Sunday Evening Fashion Shows: Check out all the fabulous Pakistani designers on the runway featuring up to 60 accomplished and emerging designers. PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS HERE.
In addition Riwayat provides:
*The only trade orientated fashion week to provide designers the opportunity to sell their collections through a busy Toronto exhibition.
*Extensive pre-event marketing through social media, ARY Family TV and the fashion press.
*Special stream for influencers and bloggers taking the message of the event to a massive new audience.
Some of the main designers who will be in attendance include Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, Hamna Amir Designer Jewelry, Purple Haze Pret Studio, Gogi By Hassan Riaz, Samsara By Khadija Batool, Komal Nassir, Mohiuddin Abbasi, WANIYA by Mehr Azam, Ahmed Bham, Faiza Saqlain, Moazzam Hussain Abbasi.
One of Pakistan’s leading models Fouzia Aman will also be walking the ramp.
Check out their website and get full ticket info right here! www.riwayat.events
You can also follow them on social at Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .
Don’t miss out on what is going to be the biggest Pakistani luxury fashion event of the season!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.riwayat.events
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
