Celeb Style Alert: The Best Dressed At Festival de Cannes

We continue our special Celeb Style Alert looking to the French Riviera where Festival de Cannes has been rolling out the red carpet. The incredible styles which are expected at the biggest film festival in the world did not disappoint. Especially when we look to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan L’Oreal Paris global ambassador and Deepika Padukone who is the newest ambassador for Louis Vuitton and is on the Grand Jury at Cannes. The fashion is next level.

Deepika Padukone

Debut jury member Deepika Padukone wore a custom Sabyasachi couture black and gold sari on her first day and stunned.

For another Cannes event, she wore a black bodycon gown with a velvet fabric and accessorized it with statement diamond dangle earrings and a necklace.

She walked the carpet in a dreamy red voluminous gown from Louis Vuitton featuring a plunging V-neckline.

She took the streets in this Richard Quinn satin dress from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection. This strapless maxi dress featured pink roses and green leaves that matched her boots.

We also loved this orange Ashi Studio number.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A Cannes regular, Aishwarya wore a custom black floral Dolce & Gabbana gown.

She also stunned in a Gaurav Gupta gown in a soothing blush pink shade, which had a mermaid-like silhouette.

She also rocked a bright monochrome pink Valentino suit straight from the Fall 22/23 runway.

Narghis Fakhri

Narghis wore a baby pink coloured embellished Gemy Maalouf gown from their Spring/Summer 2022 collection with a petal-pattern cape and Carolina Wong earrings.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja made her Cannes red caroet debut in a dramatic white Maison Geyanna Youness ball gown, accentuated with feathers.

Tammanah Bhatia

Tamannaah made her debut in a Gauri & Nainika figure-hugging gown.

Hina Khan

Hina wore a gorgeous custom Rami Al Ali dress posing near the French Riviera.

Helly Shah

The actress wore a green-hued ensemble with a thigh-high slit, featuring a sheer cape and heavily adorned with shimmering accents.

Bollywood really knocked it off the park with their fashion and beauty looks this year at Cannes!