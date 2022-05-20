South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 5 South Asian Designers Who Dominated The Hollywood Red Carpet
Fashion May 20, 2022
As we continue our celebration of South Asian Heritage Month we can’t not talk about how Indian designers have dominated the Hollywood red carpet. From premieres to prime time, here are 5 Indian designers who have managed to catch the eye of the A-Listers. Check out out the list here.
Gaurav Gupta dresses Michelle Thee Stallion at the Oscars
When Michelle Thee Stallion walked on to the Oscar’s red carpet the detailing of her dress caught everyone’s attention. The “The Fantasy Biomorphic Gown” was presented in a soft baby blue hue — perfect for a Spring LA evening — was elevated due to Gaurav’s noted sculptural work. He explained his vision for Michelle’s dress on his instagram below:
Prabul Gurung dresses Mindy Kaling, Camilla Cabello, Kiki Layne, Quannah Chasinghorse, Ashley Park, Denee Benton, Grace Elizabeth, Michelle Yeoh at The MET Gala 2022
Prabal Gurung is one of the most famous South Asian designers in the mainstream design world. And it’s no surprise that he not only one but eight women from all spaces, music, theatre, television, film, activism, beauty and fashion. This fits into Gurung’s overall vision as he has been very vocal with respect to political machinations that are taking place in the United States which have to do with immigration, human rights, and what it really means to be an “American”.
Naeem Khan dresses Faith Hill at the Country Music Awards
Iconic Country music superstar Faith Hill made an appearance at the recent Country Music Awards and she was absolutely sparkling in Naeem Khan’s soon-to-be-iconic emarld green sequined dress. As part of Khan’s Norman Norell inspired Fall 2022 emerald collection on gorgeous jersey sequins.
Tina Tandon dresses Falu at The Grammys
Tina Tandon has a solid presence in New York City as well as in Mumbai and Delhi. And it is with that keen sense of the couture desires of the fashion savvy South Asian that she is able to tap into the highly-coveted market of red carpet appearances at the Grammys. And that is why having her dress a Grammy winner Falu, is a win win for everyone.
Falguni Shane Peacock dresses Sarah Jessica Parker In And Just Like That
When we saw Sarah Jessica Parker in her iconic role as Carrie exited her brownstone in a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga in an episode of And Just Like That it was nothing short of an historic moment for the South Asian fashion history books. Falguni Shane Peacock who have been dressing Hollywood celebrities for years got an chance to introduce themselves to a new generation of Sex And The City fans, while keeping the connection strong with the Gen Xers who were coming back for another round with the ladies of this iconic HBO show. And that is a fashion moment we will never forget.
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
