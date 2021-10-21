The internet broke last night when shots of Sarah Jessica Parker in head-to-toe in a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga flooded social.

Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast of Sex And The City (sans Kim Cattrall), have been busy shooting in New York City for the shows reboot And Just Like That, an HBO mini-series.

There have been plenty of BTS shots and quick snaps by fans who spotted the iconic stars on the street. However this shot tops them all.

SJP was filmed descending the stairs of a brownstone (we assume it is still her apartment), wearing a gorgeous blouse and ‘Lekha’ Lehenga set from Falguni Shane Peacock’s ‘Mon Amour Jag Niwas’ collection.

We can’t wait to see how this gorgeous ensemble fits into the overall plot!

