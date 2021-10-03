Aryan Khan Drug Bust: Here’s What We Know So Far

Socials on the Sunday broke the internet with a surprising drug bust. During a rave party on a Cordelia cruise which was en route to Goa, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one of a few arrested having allegedly been found with various narcotics in their possession.

Here’s what we know so far.

The Bust:

NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) was alerted over two weeks ago that the likelihood of a drug fueled cruise was to take place. Upon receiving such intel, the NCB then brought on 22 undercover agents posing as party guests to witness any first hand encounters and exchanges involving narcotics. The party was taking place on a Cordelia yacht on Saturday night in Mumbai.

It is not clear whether NCB agents or the NCB department was aware of celebrities being present before they embarked on the undercover mission.

As soon as the ship left the Mumbai docks and was in mid sea, the undercover agents immediately started to scout the guests to see if they would witness anybody partaking in any drug interaction. The yacht rerouted and ported back in Mumbai. The raid continued on Sunday.

The Drugs:

Aryan Khan among 8 “youngsters” as noted by the NCB, were arrested for carrying and/or consuming narcotics. Drugs that were founded included 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and MDMA and Rs 133,000 in cash. They will be charged for drugs and trafficking.

Since the arrest, the NCB has widened net to look at a “Bollywood connection” when it comes to drugs and trafficking.

That specific connection is being substantiated by NCB reports that Kunal Jani who was arrested earlier (before the cruise) apparently was the informant giving NCB officers that intel on the upcoming rave. Kunal is also friends with Rhea Chakraborty who was also linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

According to News 18 NCB has “summoned the organisers and event managers of the night party, which was supposed to be held onboard the cruise ship, the management executives of the ship and the owners for questioning in the case and to find out their involvement in it.”

Shah Rukh Khan was immediately seen entering the courthouse where Aryan Khan was held in custody. High profile lawyer Satish Maneshinde who previously represented Sanjay Dutt in the Mumbai Blast case, was hired by Shah Rukh Khan for his son.

After 15 hours of interrogation, the Mumbai Court has granted custody of Aryan Khan to the NCB (therefore in jail) until October 4th where a bail hearing will take place.

The Charges

Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27 and 35 of NDPS Act. He was booked on consumption of drugs while other two Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were booked on possession of drugs with more bookings to come. Eventhough there hasn’t been official word, rumours on twitter are also placing Siddhant Kapoor (son of Shakti Kapoor) at the scene as well.

Whats App Messages

One of main pieces of evidence being brought forth by NCB are Whats App messages which were discovered in confiscated mobiles which seem to allege that contact with a drug distributor was involved. It is not clear where these messages were discovered and if in fact they were from Aryan Khan’s mobile.

According to Aryan Khan’s lawyer ““Factually it is known that offences are bailable. Aryan Khan was invited by the organiser as a special invite. He did not have a ticket or even a boarding pass. Ultimately, he reached the premises of the dock.”

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan detained and being questioned by NCB after drug raid during rave party on cruise.#AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan #SidhantKapoor pic.twitter.com/Zhg7omJ1TM — Prem Prakash Rai (@iampremrai) October 3, 2021

It has been reported that the lawyer continued his arguments by stating that nothing was found in Aryan’s bag during screening and there was no damning evidence was found in the texts.

“As nothing has been found from him, they have requested 2 days remand. I request the court to grant him one-day police custody, so we can go to regular court,” he stated.

His lawyer will apply for his bail today.

Stay tuned for further updates on this latest case.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.news18.com, www.indiatoday.in. www.twitter.com