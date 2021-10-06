Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns At Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood superstar and L’Oréal ambassador Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left jaws dropping as she walked the L’Oréal Paris ramp at a fashion show during the highly coveted Paris Fashion Week. The only Bollywood star to do so.

The former Miss World who as part of Le Defile L’Oréal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 was spotted walking the walk with the iconic Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. Flanked by fellow L’Oréal iconic women including actress Helen Mirren and Camilla Cabello, Aish who looked simply ethereal in white worked the ramp with style and grace.

L’Oréal Paris wanted showcase diversity and power and they did just that with their show’s tagline “Feminine x Feminist”.

Count on Aishwarya to give us some great fashion and beauty moments!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.ndtv.com