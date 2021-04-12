Eyeliners have always been part of our South Asian beauty regime. Whether it’s kajal or cat eyes, it’s time to finesse your eye game with some serious inspo from Bollywood and beyond!

One of the hallmarks of South Asian beauty is sultry, dark eyes that are magnetic in both classic colours such as black and brown, and festive looks. This innate beauty asset means that as we continue to use masks our beauty advantage still permits us to project sensuality. Eyeliner is not an afterthought that we use to define the eye, it is the hook of our allure as we walk in public spaces. All types of eyeliner, be it felt, pencil, kaj0l or gel, can enhance our orbs to create unforgettable looks.

KITTEN FLICK — HANNAH SIMONE

If your look is a tad coquettish, then perfect your kitten flick, just like Hannah Simone whose milk chocolate peepers needs minimal adornment. The trick to achieving a perfect kitten flick lies in a neutral base, a great felt liner and a mascara that creates a fanned out look.

I love to colour wash my eyelids in a neutral cream shadow such as Make Up For Ever AquaResist Smoky Shadow in Desert (Sunrise is an excellent alternative for darker skin tones from the range).

I swipe on a few strokes and then immediately colour wash it using my ring finger because it sets quickly and stays put for hours. I then curl my lashes and select a precision felt-tip liner, such as Givenchy Liner Disturbia to create the kitten flick.

This type of liner is ideal, because the tip of the liner does not wear down mid-stroke, so you always have an even, smooth application. Furthermore, the sharp tips permits you to create a quick, even upwards flick with no risk of blotting or excess ink.

Here is how I draw my kitten flick:

I gently lift the outer corner of my eye using the matching hand, i.e. my right hand, lifts the outer corner of my right eye. I bring the uncapped liner to the outer corner. I gently place the tip at the corner. I draw a 1 mm line that is approximately 120° upwards from the corner. I release the outer corner and step back to get a proper look. I add another millimetre to the line From the outmost point of the flick, I draw a line towards the eye line. The result is a hollow obtuse-type triangle. I add a few dots of liner in the triangle to fill it up. I draw a thin line from the inner corner to the outer corner. I apply several coats of Wander Beauty Mile High Club™ Volume and Length Mascara and am ready to… Purr, because the natural beauty of my eyes is on full display.

SMOKY EYE — AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

If you prefer to be a tad mysterious then Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s smoky eye from the film Shabd is an excellent beauty look to emulate.

I was mesmerized by how the smokiness simultaneously clearly defined her eyes without a hint of harshness. This look, once mastered, can be your go-to glamorous look for when you are short on time and high on stress. I recommend using a high quality kajal such as Givenchy Magic Kajal, because it deposits a rich pigment that takes a few seconds to set.

The few seconds permit you to smoke out the line as follows:

I colour wash the eyelids in a neutral eyeshadow (see above for suggestions). I curl my lashes. I apply the kajal in a series of dots from the outer of the eye to just past the iris, making sure to not go to the inner corner of the eye. I use a conical shaped brush such as MAC 219 Synthetic Pencil Brush, and lightly tap the dots of kajal. I stop tapping the dots until I have created a diffuse line. I then gently line the lower lash line using the brush, and the kajal that has accumulated the brush is deposited. I repeat step 6 for the inner third of eye where no dots of kajal were applied. I apply a multi-faceted mascara such as the Wander Beauty to open the eyes.

CLEAN AND CLASSIC — DIANA PENTY

If you prefer a clean, classic look that is business like and professional then Diana Penty is a fantastic inspiration because her beauty look is open and strong.

The products that drive the look in this photo are the artful use of the Estée Lauder Little Black Liner. Thick. Thin. Ultra-Fine, Double Wear Stay-in Place Eye Pencil in Pearl and Little Black Primer.

Here are tips on how to create the look:

I colour wash the eyelids in a neutral eyeshadow (see above for suggestions). I curl my lashes. I use the thin tip of the Little Black Liner and draw a fine line from the inner corner of the eye until I just pass the iris. I define the last third of the eye using the thick tip. I apply a dot of the Pearl pencil at the inner corner of each eye. From the dot, I draw a soft line going a quarter of the way outwards, along on the upper and lower lash lines. I use the MAC 219 brush to diffuse the pearl line. I apply the Little Black primer to each lash on the lower lash line, so that the primer serves as a pseudo-liner. I apply a lengthening mascara such as Double Wear Zero-Smudge Lengthening Mascara to the upper lashes.

COLOUR AND DRAMA — DEEPIKA PADUKONE

If you love colour and drama, then let Deepika Padukone serve as your rainbow light.

Her daring, experimental use of colour leaves me breathless and reminds me that our dark eyes are made for colour. To create a colourful look that is structured and translates well in real life and in virtual gatherings, I recommend that you create a basic structure with black and then go wild with colour using gels and liners.

Here are my suggestions:

Apply a primer such as Laura Mercier Eye Basics in Wheat or Peach, so that you have a canvass to display the artistry;

Curl the eyelashes then create the structure by water lining with Vasanti Kajal Waterline Eyeliner, because it stays put even though the environment is moist, and on the top lash line apply a thin liquid liner that subtly extends the lash line.

I am a huge fan of Guerlain Mad Eyes Intense Liner in Glossy Black, because it delivers intense pigment without the heaviness of a traditional black, and the brush is thin, and precise. The brush’s structure permits it to glide along the lash line, and deposit product in an even, smooth manner.

Once the structure is set, go colour, or go home!

I suggest using a gel liner such as MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot because it glides on easily, stays in place, and delivers a shimmery edge to the eyes. I like to contrast colours, and my current preferred combination is green and purple.

I take an angled eyeliner brush such as Make Up For Ever Bent Eyeliner Brush 260, dip it into a shade such as Moss Definitely and apply the liner, starting at the mid-point of the eye and going to the outer corner, and then returning to said point and drawing the line inwards. There is no subtlety, just well-placed colour that brings out the chocolate twinkle in the eyes.

I use a purple liner such as Kulfi Purply Pataka to define the lower lash line.

At this point, I decide if I am in the mood play more, and usually… I am.

My go-to trick is to turn the mod-eye on its head, by applying the purple shade as a third liner, that I draw in parallel, flush to the green one. You can also draw abstract lines under the eyebrows and use the negative space that stretches to the green liner to create an eye-catching look. Kulfi liners glide on smoothly so the delicate skin will not chafe under the artistry.

EYE DRAW MY LINE

Wearing a mask should never serve as an excuse to stop expressing your beauty, rather it should be seen as a chance to explore how you can use your eyes to express it. Regardless of the type of liner, you are only a mere stroke away from glamour!