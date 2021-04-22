This Earth Day we launch our two-parter special by highlighting key beauty products which are good for the environment in their sustainable way.

Traditionally, the term ‘home’ represents where one lives or takes shelter whether that be a house, condo, basement, apartment etc., but what many of us tend to forget is that the Earth is also our home and we should care and protect it in the same way we would our ‘homes’.

Each year on April 22, Earth Day is celebrated to promote and highlight efforts to protect the environment and ultimately the planet, which directly effects climate change. Climate change is a change in the average weather patterns — something there has been a negative shift in over the past few years around the world provoked largely by human actions.

However, this past year, the climate has benefited greatly from shutdowns across the globe due to the ongoing pandemic further emphasizing just how much of an impact humans have on it.

So, while climate change has always been an important cause, COVID-19 has really reprioritized our way of thinking when it comes to climate change, which has ignited a passion for sustainability and that is why this Earth Day we are talking about sustainable beauty.

It seems many beauty brands have the same passion and are trying to move towards a more sustainable approach with their products, packaging and or company values — check out some of the options below that are beneficial for you and the planet!

Aavrani Glow Activating Exfoliator