Earth Day 2021: Beautify Your World With These 10 Sustainable Beauty Products
Beauty Apr 22, 2021
This Earth Day we launch our two-parter special by highlighting key beauty products which are good for the environment in their sustainable way.
Traditionally, the term ‘home’ represents where one lives or takes shelter whether that be a house, condo, basement, apartment etc., but what many of us tend to forget is that the Earth is also our home and we should care and protect it in the same way we would our ‘homes’.
Each year on April 22, Earth Day is celebrated to promote and highlight efforts to protect the environment and ultimately the planet, which directly effects climate change. Climate change is a change in the average weather patterns — something there has been a negative shift in over the past few years around the world provoked largely by human actions.
However, this past year, the climate has benefited greatly from shutdowns across the globe due to the ongoing pandemic further emphasizing just how much of an impact humans have on it.
So, while climate change has always been an important cause, COVID-19 has really reprioritized our way of thinking when it comes to climate change, which has ignited a passion for sustainability and that is why this Earth Day we are talking about sustainable beauty.
It seems many beauty brands have the same passion and are trying to move towards a more sustainable approach with their products, packaging and or company values — check out some of the options below that are beneficial for you and the planet!
Burt’s Bees Berry Whip Cream Blush
Bare Minerals Gen Nude Blonzer
Ranavat Fortifying Hair Serum: Mighty Majesty
Aavrani Glow Activating Exfoliator
Main Photo Image Credit: Biossance, Blume, Ranavat, Bare Minerals, Live Tinted and TANIT
Sidra Sheikh
Author
Sidra Sheikh (@sidra.sheikh_) is a journalist who loves creating fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. She is currently exploring the world of freelance writing and editing. Previously she was the associate editor at SHE Canada Magazine where she initially found her love for magazines and the publi...
#IWD2021: L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: How Aditi Sivakumar Created A Digital Platform To Help Victims Of Gender-Based Violence During The Pandemic
L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: Mental Health Activist Simryn Atwal Tells Us Why She Needed To 'Bridge The Gap' To Connect Youth & Seniors To The Right Services
