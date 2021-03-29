Rainbow Beauty: Keep Celebrating Holi With The Hottest Colours Of The Season

Happy Holi! Holi’s joy and colour will be wonderful tonics after a year of abiding by COVID measures. This year, after a period of so much grey, embrace colour and work the rainbow! Check out the hottest colours this season perfect to keep the Holi celebrations going!

The key beauty element that all South Asian women possess is their skin tone. We range from a light kulfi to deep chocolate, and this means that we are meant to rock colour. Coincidentally, spring 2021’s beauty trends are all about colour, which embraces emerald smoky eye, strong cheeks, blue eye shadow and bold lips, so there is no room for tepidness, just ebullience.

EMERALD EYES

Aishwarya’s orbs are breathtaking but you know what is equally unforgettable … coffee-coloured orbs that are enhanced by verdant shades. Green is not always an “in” colour, but it is certainly unforgettable, which is why I love Le 9 de Givenchy in Le 9.02 Vert Atelier, a nonet of shadows which have soft matte, satin, pearly and metallic finishes. This palette contains two shades of green, one a pearlescent emerald, and the other a matte peridot. The shadows are richly pigmented so they will be apparent on all shades of skin.

I love to colour wash my eyelids with the satin cream shadow and apply the pearly emerald green on my mobile lid. I then define crease with the matte peridot and lightly line my eyes with the pearlescent gold-flecked black shade. If your skin tone is dark, I suggest to lightly colour wash the lids with a single layer of matte deep gold shade, and then apply the other shades as previously described. I like to finish the look with a volumizing mascara such as Vasanti Kajal Big Up! Volumizing Mascara, because the tapered bristles coat each lash, and add a delectable fringe around the eyes. The eyes will be enhanced with an exotic jungle aura.

The strength of emerald eyes should be counterbalanced with a soft cheeks and mouth. For the cheeks, I recommend shades that fall in the coral family. A fantastic, unapologetic coral is MAC Glow Play Blush in Heat Index. The shade is flattering on all South Asian skin tones because it develops into a gorgeous cantaloupe shade on the cheeks, even though it appears to be an intense pink in the pan. The powder is quite light so you can build the intensity according to your skin tone with minimal risk of creating clown cheeks.

The final step, the lips, is about a sensual nude. Given the shimmer and heat that are applied to the eyes and cheeks, I like to perfect my pout with product that has a matte or satin finish. Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Intense Color Beautifying Lipstick is has 12 shades that are classified as Warm Nudes. I tried Bold Cinnamon, a demi-matte, soft terracotta nude, and I was impressed for several reasons, namely the shade worked with the warm and neutral tones of my skin; the formula spreads easily all over the lips, including the corners; the staying power is at least 4-5 hours (including time spent wearing a mask and eating an ice cream bar); and the cap attaches to the bottom of lipstick, so you can hold the tube at a comfortable angle and apply the lipstick perfectly.

BLUE-EYED GIRL

Blue eye shadow is extraordinarily beautiful on South Asian skin tones when it is applied carefully, because it will enhance the white of the eyes and make the irises pop. However, given blue eye shadow’s cultural baggage (Mrs. Roper for Gen X, Mimi of the Drew Carey Show for millennials, high school for everyone … etc.), I propose two approaches for this trend: simple and seventies.

The simple approach is to artfully use a single shade of blue around the eyes and finish off with several coats of volumizing mascara. I really love Shiseido Kajal InkArtist in Gunjo Blue, a striking Klein blue. I use it to create a strong cat eye, and tightline too, and then apply the mascara.

A seventies blue eye is inspired by Studio 54 and all of its excesses. I rely on Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Super Blue, a quartet shades that turn you into a disco diva. There are two blue shades in the quartet, a shimmery deep ocean blue and a matte, classic navy. The other two shades are a shimmery champagne and a soft, satiny bronze.

I colourwash my eyelids with the champagne, tap the ocean blue on my mobile lid, define the crease with the bronze, and line the eye with the navy. The look is quite strong and a celebration of the azure side of life.

Both blue looks are best counterbalanced with softer cheeks and lips. The cream blush is on a hot streak for the season and a great one to try is the Shiseido Minimalist WhippedPowder Blush in Setsuko 07. The formula feels like thick whipped cream and sets quickly on the skin. The shade is a dusty rose that flatters many South Asian skin tones.

I like to extend the rosy hue to my lips by dabbing them with the Live Tinted Huestick in True, a dusty rose shade. I like the texture of this product because each layer goes on thinly, so you can build the intensity, and the pigment is rich so it will easily work with all shades of lips.

HOT CHEEKS and FLAMING LIPS

Our cheekbones hold up our face like two mighty Roman columns, and I love that strong cheeks are on trend. I believe the key to a successful strong cheek look is one that avoids clownishness and plays with one colour family throughout the three zones of the face.

I like to play up the warmth of my complexion by working with hot, molten shades. For example, on the eyes I mix Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Smoky Shadows. This formula is outstanding, because it glides on easily; you just need to tap it into the eyelid; and it stays in place all day. I checked my eyes after 2-3 hours of wear and was delighted to discover that it did not crease.

In honour of the diya, I focus on colours that recreate the flame such as Solar, a sunny gold (for the mobile lid); Copper (crease); and Volcano, a medium terracotta (liner).

I then work on the cheeks, and since the eyes are bathed in soft, molten shades, I prefer shimmery cheeks that are colourful but still somewhat diffuse. A great blush that flatters a myriad of South Asian skin tones is Benefit Sugarbomb, a quartet of shades over wish you swirl your brush and then apply to the cheeks. The powder creates a sheer layer, so you can build the intensity with multiple applications.

Given that the centre of the flame is intense, I tend to equate this part to the lips. A great way to complete the look is to embrace another spring trend — the strong lip. I love Revlon Colorstay Satin Ink in Smokin’ Hot because the shade is that of a freshly ground paprika and the pigment is lasting. Its brightness flatters South Asian skin tones and its cheery allure is well-suited for a Holi beauty look.

HAPPY THOUGHTS

There is something zesty about reaching for a bright eye shadow, rather than a basic eyeliner. Even though we will be celebrating from afar, the spring trends will ensure that the zoom will be on you at the festivities. The colours enhance our skin tones and help us reach the rainbow.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.livetinted.com, www.unsplash.com, www.mac.com, www.givenchybeauty.com