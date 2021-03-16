Get Rid Of Your Wrinkles By Doing These Key Tips Every Night

This past year our skin has definitely bore the brunt of the new normal. From lockdown stress to tech neck, and over exposure to blue light (thanks to all the zoom calls), wrinkles have definitely become a mainstay. However it’s not too late to activate your facial muscles and smooth out those fine lines. With key beauty products and key techniques this will be your winning nightly ritual!

Wrinkles are a signs of aging that is particularly challenging to cover because it demonstrates the internal break down of your skin’s collagen (the scaffolding that provides structure) and elastin (allows skin to snap back into place). Part of the breakdown is intrinsic to the aging process, but another part is due to behaviours such as walking unprotected in the sun; and poor sleep, exercise and nutritional habits. Thankfully, we can exercise a large measure of control over our habits and this will restore firmness and flexibility to our skin.

DRINK WATER WHILE WEARING A MASK

Sometimes we peer at our complexions and realize that fine lines have decided to squat in the forehead and cheek areas. A quick way to combat them during the day is to drink water and at night apply a hydrating mask to plump the lines. The water helps to maintain the skin’s elasticity while a mask acts a source of moisture.

My favourite way to battle these lines is to apply a layer of Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask all over my freshly-washed face (except the eyes) and neck for 15-20 minutes, a few times a week. The mask feels and looks like the rich mousse that you find in tiramisu, but its scent is tea-like and soft. The mask’s mixture of black tea ferment, black tea extract and hyaluronic spheres work to enhance elasticity and attract moisture to the skin.

After gently rinsing my face with tepid water, I like to apply a few droplets of Uma Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil, because it contains pomegranate seed oil which is wonderful to nourish your skin and frankincense oil because it has an inflammatory effect. I massage the oil by stroking upwards using medium pressure.

I end the treatment by massaging my face with the Nurse Jamie UpLift™ Body which uses sonic vibrations to uplift the face and neck. Between the mask and massage, my fine lines have beat a quick retreat.

DEEPER WRINKLES, PROFOUND APPROACH

My little brother Moe was an avid football player in his youth and he never used sunscreen despite my repeated suggestions. Now in his thirties, my brother has expressed remorse for his youthful folly and applies sunscreen daily as a means of contrition. The burning issue is how can he deal with the deep lines in his forehead and around his eyes because he is in the media and he wants to look his best.

Shiseido launched the Vital Perfection line which is designed to deal with wrinkles, dark spots and lifting issues. My brother tested the Intensive WrinkleSpot Treatment and the Uplifting and Firming Eye Cream, by applying them twice a day for several days. He is impressed by the treatment because, “It (immediately) made my lines less obvious.” He also enjoyed the Eye Cream because, “It made my eyes soft,” i.e. the lines were less defined and the eye areas looked fresh.

The magic behind the treatment is pure retinol that supports the skin’s natural production of hyaluronic acid. Retinol is a synthetic derivative of vitamin A which smooths and refines the skin’s texture. This product is designed to the last step in the skin care routine, and I suggest that you tap it into the lines and then massage it in using circular motions.

The Eye Cream’s Matsu Extract encourages microcirculation to target the under-eye bags and signs of fatigue; and the Benibana Flower energises the eye area. The best way to apply it is to take a tiny dollop on the left ring finger and then tap it lightly around the eye area, being careful to not tug the skin in the fragile area.

These two products received the gold star rating from my brother when he concluded at the end of our discussion, “Yeah, I’ll buy them when these are done.”

When you are searching for wrinkle fighting products, keep your eyes open for ingredients like retinol because it has a track record of efficacy. Also keep an open mind regarding new plants and ingredients because skin care is an evolving are of beauty and there is a lot of research and development invested into the products.

MAINTAINING THE RESULTS

There is no point in treating your skin if you do not protect it from the sun’s damaging rays.

The UVA (aging) ages the skin prematurely. A common reason for South Asians to resist sunscreen is because many of them leave an ashen finish. I am conscious about this effect and was thrilled to have discovered Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 because it is colourless, odourless, oil-free and effective. It leaves a soft finish on my skin and also serves as a primer. My brother, whose skin tone is darker than mine, has become a fan because this sunscreen leaves his skin with a smooth finish without a hint of ashiness.

One thing that leaves me aghast when I watch experts discuss sunscreen is that they do not discuss sunscreen for the eyes. When we are outside, we wear sunglasses which serve as a physical barrier, but we do not wear them indoors. We sit next to the windows when we are indoors, and this fragile area is also subject to UV rays. I have been applying this specialized sunscreen for years: Skinceuticals Physical Eye UV Defense SPF 50, which protects against UVA and UVB rays. It does not migrate into the eyes and uses physical UV blockers zinc and titanium dioxide. These two ingredients contribute to ashiness in typical facial sunscreens, but this product contains translucent colour spheres which brightens the eye area. My morning routine always include this sunscreen and my eye contours thank me for it.

My sunscreen routine has preserved my skin and pays tribute to my treatments because it is a protective cover. I repeat: There is no point in treating your skin if you do not protect it from the sun’s damaging rays.

UNLINED THOUGHTS

Wrinkles are a part of life, but they do not need to come before they must arrive. I believe that skin care routines which contain effective ingredients and good application techniques, and are complemented with adequate water intake, create beautiful results. You do not need to be a mere a wrinkle in time, with proper care you can create ripple effects.

Looking for a full 360 approach to skin care? Check out our interview with Vee Mistry of Skin By Vee right here!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.shiseido.com www.fresh.com, www.pexels.com