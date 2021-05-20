These Beauty Products Are Perfect For The 50+ Brown Goddess
Beauty May 20, 2021
One of the most underserved demos is the 50+ woman, especially when it comes to key skincare and beauty products. A sad state considering all the disposable income they have and the solid (and earned) confidence formulated from years in the trenches of life. Finally, the beauty world is waking up to the wonder of this powerful group. Check out our fave beauty products including from Live Tinted, Nars and more, all perfect for the 50+ brown goddess!
Age is often considered to be a counterpoint to beauty, and when you see South Asian stars such as Rekha and Sarita Choudhury, it is evident that this approach is incorrect. Beauty does not disappear because you are blowing out more candles or have developed lines and sagging, rather what has changed is the path you take to put your best 5-minute face forward.
Remember that preparatory steps evolve with age and time. When we were teeny boppers, we swiped on a candy lip gloss, added some hair gel, and headed to the school dance. During adolescence we started to use concealer for pimples. In our thirties we dealt with skin damage that was the result of lack of sunscreen usage in our younger years. Now that we are in our fifties, we need to change the preparatory steps again, and this time, pimples and dark spots may be replaced with lines and sagging. How do we prepare? The approach is simple, and works for the 5-minute face and the glamourous look.
EYES, SKIN AND LIPS – PLUMP and LIFT BABY!
There are times when I sleep 8 hours and I wake up looking like I slept 4. On such days, a mere eye cream will not help my eyes look refreshed. I need reinforcements in the form of eye masks, and one my preferred ones is the newly launched Live Tinted Copper Eye Mask whose slogan is, “Let your under eyes shine like the sun.” The ingredient list is impressive because it contains copper peptides, banana extract and bakuchiol. The third ingredient is native to India and is an alternative to retinol. The masks are 100% biodegradable and help to reduce puffiness the appearance of fine lines. Each packet fakes quality sleep. After I wash my face, I apply the masks and continue my morning routine, and only remove them when I apply sunscreen.
As summer creeps towards us, switch out your heavier cream and try a glowtion, a.k.a., a lotion that adds glow. A good lotion hydrates the skin and contains ingredients such as vitamin C that make the skin look lustrous. I am amazed by the GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion because I immediately feel and see a difference. My skin absorbs the lotion immediately and it feels soft. I noted that when I applied my sunscreen and complexion products thereafter, there was no pilling and my face looked fresh. This lotion contains Vitamin C and Kakadu plum which brighten the skin, and it smells faintly of citrus, so it revs up the sensory engine until the scent dissipates.
The loss of volume in the lip area is inevitable but there are ways to mask this loss, and the trick is to use a lip plumper. After I apply my skin care and sunscreen, I swipe on the MAC Prep + Prime Lip. The product glides on seamlessly and cuddles the corners perfectly. It is a colourless base that fills in lines and creates a smooth canvass for lip colour. This product camouflages the loss of volume and add sexiness to the mouth.
If you are experiencing sagging, I suggest incorporating a firming and lifting mask such as the Shiseido LiftDefine Radiance Face Mask. It is a two-part mask where there is a harness for the chin and mouth, and a flat sheet mask for the upper two-thirds of the face. It contains KURENAI-TruLift Complex with Benibana flower that firms the face, and ReNeura Technology++ features Phytoconnect, to prolong the efficacy of the treatment. You only need to apply it for ten minutes, and then your face looks lifted and firm.
COMPLEXION – LIGHT HAND, PERFECT FINISH!
Once you have created a hydrated and firmed base, the trick to effective makeup is to use a light had, so that excess pigment will not settle into lines. I believe that depending on previous scarring and discolouration, there are three options that work for people who are concerned about lines and sagging:
- If you have minimal discolouration and your style is sporty, I recommend a light tint such as the Make Up For Ever Watertone Skin-Perfecting Tint which is transfer proof and works for skin types that are normal to oily. A few droplets of this product harmonise the skin and create a uniform base that looks natural and effortless. I like to massage it into my skin to encourage circulation and to make my cheeks pinker.
2. If you have some discolouration and prefer medium coverage, then Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue is ideal. A few droplets create a great finish and on my dark brown spots I add extra ones, and the finish looks natural, never cakey. The liquid is easy to buff into the skin. I have combination skin, and I found that this product’s hydrating quality never left me looking greasy, rather my skin felt plump all day.
- If your skin is lacking glow, and you look fatigued, then try Givenchy Prisme Libre which is a product in which foundation meets skin care. It glides on smoothly and its lightweight texture allows you to add a bit extra on trouble spots without ever looking dull. I recommend using a few droplets, which you can apply with clean fingers or with a flat paddle brush, to glide over the planes of the face.
If you have dark circles, I suggest that you dab on a corrector such as Live Tinted Hue Stick, and then dab your preferred complexion product on top. By dab, I mean that you use the ring finger on your left hand to tap on the product, making sure to never pull the delicate skin.
EYES – SIMPLE AND SEARING
For the eyes, the simple approach is best, and I abide by one rule: forget the black liner and focus on deep brown. Deep brown defines the eyes without casting a dark shadow that heightens dark circles and contrasts with fine lines. The texture should be creamy, so that when you define the eyes, you can also smudge the line and create an easy smoky look that is effortless and sexy. I recommend the Vasanti Cosmetics Kajal Extreme Intense Eyeliner Pencil in Charcoal Brown. The two-sided pencil has one end with the creamy pencil and the other end is a soft nub that you can use to gently tap on the line to create a quick smoky look.
It is important to curl the lashes so that your eyes look awake, and once that step is done, I recommend using a mascara with multiple effects, i.e. curling, lifting and defining. Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling and Lifting Mascara locks the curl that you created and then enhances it further. The white of my eyes are further exposed and creates a wide-awake look. The lashes are separated, lifted and look glossy, which adds more energy to the area.
CHEEKS – DAB THEM DON’T PINCH!
Powder is a popular means of applying blush but spring 2021 shows us that a soft mousse blush flatters the skin which is dealing with fine lines. The texture of the Nars Air Matte Blush collection is like a cloud, and each tap it along my cheekbone leaves a hint of colour. The softness permits me to build intensity with successive layers, and since I am in control from the start, I never veer into clown territory. I love the Nars collection because the pigment stayed in place for up to 8 hours, without a hint of creasing, and this is impressive given that I tend to get greasy on my cheeks.
LIPS – DEFINE AND FILL
Earlier in the blog, I suggested that a lip primer is a great way to temporarily plump the lips and to create a smooth canvass for colour. Prior to applying any lip colour, I suggest that you define them using a neutral lip pencil that matches the tone of your lips. If your lips are a mix of pink and deep mauve, then choose a darker neutral. Both MAC Cosmetics and Make Up For Ever have a rainbow of shades and you will find one or two pencils that will become staples.
In terms of colour, I have two suggestions:
- If you love the look and feel lipstick experiment with L’Oréal Age Perfect Hydrating Core Lipstick. The outer rim of the lipstick is filled with rich pigment while the centre is filled with Pro-Vitamin B5 to add further hydration. You glide the tube along the lips, making sure to capture the corners, and you will produce a glamourous smile; and
2. If you like the look of juicy, sensual lips, then experiment with bareMinerals Mineralist Lip Gloss-Balm, a hybrid between glossy colour and a nourishing lip balm. It contains cold-pressed fruit oils that cushion and soothe the lips.
AGELESS THOUGHTS
I wish I could smack the fool who coined the expression, “Age before beauty”. This type of language creates the impression that we are either young and beautiful… or nothing. My research has shown that with a few tweaks to skin preparation, product application and product selection, you will always be able to look like an ageless beauty.
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
