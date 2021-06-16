How Herbal Essences Withstands The Test Of Time

*Sponsored Post*

Looking back on your youth, can you still see the bottles of Herbal Essences shampoo safely tucked away by the bathtub? The look of the bottle, the incredible scent, and the “snap” sound of the lid, reminding you of the beauty rituals passed down through generations.

Herbal Essences has been bottling nature-inspired formulas for 50 years, long before plant-based became en vogue. Their products are cruelty-free and feature classic ingredients paired with irresistibly delicious fragrances you can’t forget. Their formulas gently and safely cleanse and hydrate, leaving hair healthy and soft to the touch. These are just a few reasons why Herbal Essences has been a key staple in self-care routines for generations.

Their Classics Collection has three lines that are mindfully created using quality ingredients at a great and affordable price. All products are colour-safe, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free:

Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Collection is formulated with an infused blend of rose hips, vitamin E and jojoba extracts for a soft, smooth end look, and has a luxurious experience of a luscious floral bouquet with rose petal notes.

Herbal Essences Shine Chamomile Collection is formulated with an infused blend of chamomile, aloe vera, and passion flower extracts to get brilliant shine and smoothness, and has an uplifting, meadow fresh fragrance.

Herbal Essences Clarifying Tea Tree Collection features a pH-balanced formula that removes buildup and residue, leaving hair squeaky clean and full of weightless volume. The scent includes refreshing notes of tea tree essences and invigorating minty citrus.

We chatted with Toronto-based entrepreneur and blogger (www.trendfamily.ca) Abinaa Mahesan about her connection to Herbal Essences.

A wife and mom to her 5 year-old son Zay, Abinaa knows what it means to share hair care tips from one generation to the next. “Yes, I was introduced to the brand through my mom,” she explained. “My favourite is the Smooth Rose Hips Collection and every time I smell the fragrance, I remember my mom and it’s such a great feeling. The scent of roses and the rose hip oil ingredient is something my mom always used.”

One of the more important qualities of Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips Shampoo and Conditioner is that it’s colour safe. “I also recently got my hair coloured after a really long time so I’m keen on colour-safe ingredients.” Abinaa added. “This collection has such amazing, quality ingredients to properly nourish my hair, which I love and it has a gorgeous scent that lasts all day!”

Check out Abinaa’s 5 hair care tips that were passed down from her mom.

Use a shampoo and conditioner duo that you truly trust. Use natural hair oils to mask your hair at least once a week. Always condition the ends of your hair thoroughly. It keeps them from breaking and helps your hair to grow! Reduce heat application to your hair (try heatless hair styles) Try silk scrunchies, which are way gentler on your hair as they usually cause less damage!

It’s no wonder that Herbal Essences continues to be a sought-after household brand. It delivers incredible results from generation to generation, with an affordable price-tag and high-quality ingredients.

To learn more about the Smooth Rose Hips collection, visit here, or shop the collection here.

All Photos Courtesy Of: www.herbalessences.ca