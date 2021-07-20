When it comes to this season, wearing your favourite sunglasses is important. Not only do they look cool, but they also protect your eyes and the delicate skin surrounding them from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. However, the minute you take off your shades, your concealer is always smudged around the bridge of your nose. What to do? Through trial and error we have finally come up with a fool-proof way on how to look flawless when it’s time to put your shades away.

Summer is a time to celebrate skin, not hide it. A light fresh look which takes only 2-3 minutes to perfect is a great way to approach the complexion. This approach can be executed with classic concealer or foundation, which if either is used properly, can pull off double duty, with minimal cakeiness.

SPOT CONCEALING

In many blogs, I have preached the virtues of spot concealing because I believe in showing off skin. In this technique you use a pointy concealer brush and a cake concealer such as MAC Studio Fix SPF 35 Concealer.

This classic formulation has a somewhat putty feel at first touch and its texture ensures that when you lightly dip the brush into the pot, you pick up a tiny amount. The tackiness of the concealer allows it to be placed on the exact area of the discolouration without risk of seepage into the surrounding area. Once the concealer is applied, I like to use a stiff, flat, duck-billed brush to pat the concealer into place and then blend it into the surrounding area, so that the skin is perfected, not swathed in product. The fact that this product has a SPF 35 delights me because it provides further protection to the discoloured area, in addition to my sunscreen. If you have an oilier skin type, I suggest using a translucent powder such Vasanti Lotus Brightening Powder to set the concealer, because it is lightweight and its sponge allows you to precisely apply it. The powder’s brightening effect downplays the darkness create by the discolouration.

FOUNDATION FUNCTIONS

If your skin tone is uneven, and you have dark circles I recommend the following combination: MAC Studio Fix Tech Cream-to-Powder Foundation and Live Tinted Hue Stick in Rise, a bright yam coloured corrector.

When I discovered the foundation, I was instantly transported back to the mid-nineties when my complexion was marred with acne scars. I yearned to achieve the matte, perfect complexion that was trendy at that time, and so I asked my beloved father if he could take me to the MAC counter. The makeup artist matched me to my perfect shade, and I felt like I had ascended to heaven because I found my perfect complexion in a compact. My dad, who was utterly bored, went to the cash to pay, and when the makeup artist gave him the balance owed, my dad asked, “What is this? Medicine?” I was horrified by his comment, and the makeup artist looked at me with kind eyes and whispered, “Don’t worry, I also have a dad.”

As I picked up the cream-to-powder iteration of the foundation, I half-expected to feel a powdery texture. I was delighted by the bouncy nature of the product, and I knew that it would not settle in my fine lines or shallow craters. I lightly dabbed the product around my mouth with the sponge that is included in the compact, and my face looked more even. `

I then dabbed the Hue Stick on the contour of my eyes, so that they were covered in yam.

I did not apply to the Hue Stick to the lighter areas of the face. I then patted some foundation on the contour and used my ring finger I dabbed the foundation so that it would set atop the Hue Stick. After a few minutes my eyes looked brighter.

LIGHT LIQUIDS

If your eye contour is quite dark, and you struggle with sunglasses imprinting on your artistry, then I suggest using this Nars combination: I dab the Radiant Colour Corrector in Medium on my eye contour, followed the Radiant Creamy Concealer. The former is a liquid corrector which I dabbed directly onto the eye contour using the built-in brush.

I then I used a sponge to dab it into the skin, making sure to only cover the darkness. I tried it with my fingers, and it created a mess. I waited a few moments, because I did not want the first layer of liquid to create a sludgy mess with the Radiant Creamy Concealer. I repeated the dabbing step with the concealer, and then set it with a few touches of powder.

My eyes looked significantly brighter, and since the liquids are thin and the powder is light, my sunglasses do not imprint on the inner corners of my eyes.

REVEAL THE CONCEAL

Concealer is one of my dessert island products. The variety of finishes and textures permit me to create a perfect complexion. It is also great to discover that foundations have evolved that they can act like a concealer with a touch of corrector. It is feasible to travel with 1 or 2 complexion products for a road trip or quick trip, and you will be set!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.maccosmetics.ca, www.vasanticosmetics.com, www.narscosmetics.com, www.unsplash.com