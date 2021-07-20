This Is How To Wear Your Shades Without Smudging Your Concealer
Beauty Jul 20, 2021
When it comes to this season, wearing your favourite sunglasses is important. Not only do they look cool, but they also protect your eyes and the delicate skin surrounding them from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. However, the minute you take off your shades, your concealer is always smudged around the bridge of your nose. What to do? Through trial and error we have finally come up with a fool-proof way on how to look flawless when it’s time to put your shades away.
Summer is a time to celebrate skin, not hide it. A light fresh look which takes only 2-3 minutes to perfect is a great way to approach the complexion. This approach can be executed with classic concealer or foundation, which if either is used properly, can pull off double duty, with minimal cakeiness.
SPOT CONCEALING
In many blogs, I have preached the virtues of spot concealing because I believe in showing off skin. In this technique you use a pointy concealer brush and a cake concealer such as MAC Studio Fix SPF 35 Concealer.
This classic formulation has a somewhat putty feel at first touch and its texture ensures that when you lightly dip the brush into the pot, you pick up a tiny amount. The tackiness of the concealer allows it to be placed on the exact area of the discolouration without risk of seepage into the surrounding area. Once the concealer is applied, I like to use a stiff, flat, duck-billed brush to pat the concealer into place and then blend it into the surrounding area, so that the skin is perfected, not swathed in product. The fact that this product has a SPF 35 delights me because it provides further protection to the discoloured area, in addition to my sunscreen. If you have an oilier skin type, I suggest using a translucent powder such Vasanti Lotus Brightening Powder to set the concealer, because it is lightweight and its sponge allows you to precisely apply it. The powder’s brightening effect downplays the darkness create by the discolouration.
FOUNDATION FUNCTIONS
If your skin tone is uneven, and you have dark circles I recommend the following combination: MAC Studio Fix Tech Cream-to-Powder Foundation and Live Tinted Hue Stick in Rise, a bright yam coloured corrector.
When I discovered the foundation, I was instantly transported back to the mid-nineties when my complexion was marred with acne scars. I yearned to achieve the matte, perfect complexion that was trendy at that time, and so I asked my beloved father if he could take me to the MAC counter. The makeup artist matched me to my perfect shade, and I felt like I had ascended to heaven because I found my perfect complexion in a compact. My dad, who was utterly bored, went to the cash to pay, and when the makeup artist gave him the balance owed, my dad asked, “What is this? Medicine?” I was horrified by his comment, and the makeup artist looked at me with kind eyes and whispered, “Don’t worry, I also have a dad.”
As I picked up the cream-to-powder iteration of the foundation, I half-expected to feel a powdery texture. I was delighted by the bouncy nature of the product, and I knew that it would not settle in my fine lines or shallow craters. I lightly dabbed the product around my mouth with the sponge that is included in the compact, and my face looked more even. `
I then dabbed the Hue Stick on the contour of my eyes, so that they were covered in yam.
I did not apply to the Hue Stick to the lighter areas of the face. I then patted some foundation on the contour and used my ring finger I dabbed the foundation so that it would set atop the Hue Stick. After a few minutes my eyes looked brighter.
LIGHT LIQUIDS
If your eye contour is quite dark, and you struggle with sunglasses imprinting on your artistry, then I suggest using this Nars combination: I dab the Radiant Colour Corrector in Medium on my eye contour, followed the Radiant Creamy Concealer. The former is a liquid corrector which I dabbed directly onto the eye contour using the built-in brush.
I then I used a sponge to dab it into the skin, making sure to only cover the darkness. I tried it with my fingers, and it created a mess. I waited a few moments, because I did not want the first layer of liquid to create a sludgy mess with the Radiant Creamy Concealer. I repeated the dabbing step with the concealer, and then set it with a few touches of powder.
My eyes looked significantly brighter, and since the liquids are thin and the powder is light, my sunglasses do not imprint on the inner corners of my eyes.
REVEAL THE CONCEAL
Concealer is one of my dessert island products. The variety of finishes and textures permit me to create a perfect complexion. It is also great to discover that foundations have evolved that they can act like a concealer with a touch of corrector. It is feasible to travel with 1 or 2 complexion products for a road trip or quick trip, and you will be set!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.maccosmetics.ca, www.vasanticosmetics.com, www.narscosmetics.com, www.unsplash.com
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Be A Brown Goddess: 6 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Summer
-
I Asked Three Guys To Try A New Skincare Routine And Here's What Happened
-
How Herbal Essences Withstands The Test Of Time
-
Fuel Your '90s Obsession With These 5 Iconic Beauty Books
-
These Beauty Products Are Perfect For The 50+ Brown Goddess
-
Your Mom Will Totally Love You More When You Gift Her One Of These Spring Perfumes For Mother's Day
-
Give Your Lids Some Lux With These Eyeshadow Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Earth Day 2021: Beautify Your World With These 10 Sustainable Beauty Products
-
Line Em Up: We Look To Deepika, Aishwarya & More For The Hottest Eyeliner Trends
-
Rainbow Beauty: Keep Celebrating Holi With The Hottest Colours Of The Season
-
Get Rid Of Your Wrinkles By Doing These Key Tips Every Night
-
L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: Mental Health Activist Simryn Atwal Tells Us Why She Needed To 'Bridge The Gap' To Connect Youth & Seniors To The Right Services
-
#IWD2021: L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: How Aditi Sivakumar Created A Digital Platform To Help Victims Of Gender-Based Violence During The Pandemic
-
Nailed It! Flash Your Tips With The Hottest Spring Nail Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
We Tell You Why 'Anomaly' The Vegan Haircare Line by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Great For The Environment
-
Stop Putting Food On Your Face And Other Beauty Tips From Skincare Expert Vee Mistry
-
Virtual Valentine: Smoulder Like A Classic Bollywood Star For Your On Screen Date
-
Amp Up Your Skincare Game With These Spring 2021 Beauty Releases
-
My Crowning Glory: How These 6 Products Helped Me Battle Hair Loss
-
Pantene Canada Partners Up With Vivek Shraya In Their "Hair Has No Gender" Campaign
-
Key Tips On How To Do The Most Brilliant Blow Dry At Home
-
5 Tips On How To Deal With Maskne
-
PROFILES 23 & 24: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Men's Beauty
-
Profiles 21 & 22: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Classic Beauty
-
Profiles 17 x 18: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — New Beauty
-
Glow Like A Diya With These Diwali Beauty Looks
-
Profiles 7 & 8: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Organic Beauty
-
Profiles 5 & 6: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Celebrity Beauty
-
Give Your Body The Fall & Winter Skincare It Deserves
-
8 Ways To Bring Your Brows Back To Life
-
9 Ways To Make Your Lashes The Main Focus
-
8 Key Beauty Must-Haves To Make Your Fall Transition Flawless
-
What You Need to Know About Fenty Skin By Rihanna
-
These 6 Beauty Palettes Are Perfect For Brown Skin
-
5 Beauty Masks That Will Give You That Perfect Mid-Summer Glow Up
-
Limp Locks? These No Fuss Products Will Give Your Summer Hair The Boost It Needs
-
Ditch The Itch With These Soothing Scalp Treatments
-
Flaunt Those Digits With These Hot Summer Nail Colours
-
Bronzers That Are Perfect For The Brown Goddess
-
Happy Canada Day! Celebrate Canada With These Beauty Brands That Are 100% Canadian
-
The Latest Summer Beauty Releases To Obsess Over
-
Science & Beauty: You Won't Believe What These Tech Devices Can Do For Your Skin!
-
These 3 Beauty Products Will Bring Ayurveda To Your Skincare Routine
-
Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
-
Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year
-
COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge
-
COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
-
COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams
-
Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss
-
Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase
-
Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue
-
Oscars 2020 Best Beauty: Red Carpet Stunners That Had Us Shook
-
Scent Them Your Love With Our Fragrant Valentine's Day Gift Guide
-
Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life
-
Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass