Brittle Baal? Give Your Locks Some Summer Love With These Key Hydrating Tips
Beauty Aug 03, 2021
When it comes to summer, we are usually focused on moisturizing our skin. However our hair needs some solid hydration as well. Check out these key hydrating tips you need to make your baal brilliant.
Summer regenerates the soul … and degenerates the hair. Between exercise, walking in the sun and AC, our crowns’ moisture is sucked dry, and we are left with halos of straw. What is the solution?
Actually, the solution is driven by how the dryness manifests itself on your crown. For example, my hair is typically normal-to-dry, and during summer it is as soft as a burlap sack and is as shiny as a rusty penny.
Faisal, a musician in his twenties, admitted, “My hair is brittle. I believe the hair loss has stagnated, I want to keep it this way.” His hair tends to break, and he wants to avoid volume loss.
Moe Khan, a sportscaster in his thirties who is also my little brother, described his hair as, “My hair is all over the place, looks frizzy when I would apply product, and it just doesn’t feel clean.” His hair is so dry that he is unable to style properly.
Arun, a successful lawyer in his forties enjoys swimming, walking, weightlifting, and exercising outdoors, and is concerned by the following, “My only hair concerns are to have my hair look thick and part properly.” He has a routine which he felt suited his scalp and hesitated to experiment because he did not want to develop flakes and dryness. However, his curiosity compelled him to experiment because switching products is a great means of keeping the hair lustrous.
Faisal, Moe, Arun and I take pride on our respective manes, and recognize that summer is not easy on the hair. We suffer from various types of dryness and the result is that there is more than one way to water a plant. Interestingly, the issue raised by my trio of testers, are similar to those I discuss with my girlfriends, which means that the majority of product suggestions are gender neutral and will help many people.
MY JOURNEY – BACK TO BLACK
I was not born skinny. I had acne as a teenager. However I had great hair. Hair is truly my crowning glory, and it transforms me into a modern-day Samson. I noticed that by mid-June my hair became harder to brush, even though I condition it twice weekly, and I needed to add a shine spray to my routine. I decided to add a shampoo and conditioning duo that targets loss of both lustre and moisture.
I am familiar with Kérastase and adore its Nutritive line, but given that I am in my mid-forties, I opted for the Chronologiste which focusses on hair restoration and hair regeneration. I was impressed by the sleek black packaging and soft scent which quickly dissipates. This line is driven by the power of abyssine, a molecule which is derived from the seam, and reinvigorates the hair.
I wet my hair and applied a quarter-sized amount of the Bain Régénerant to my long hair, and I liked that it created a slight, not exaggerated lather. I massaged my scalp, making sure to target areas which tend to flake, and after several minutes, I rinsed my hair. Once the water ran clear, I gently squeezed my hair to remove water and took a quarter-sized amount of Masque Intense Régénérant and applied it from tip to mid-shaft. The instructions say that you can leave in this intense conditioner for 5 minutes, which allows me to perform other shower functions such as cleaning and shaving, prior to rinsing. The masque was easy to rinse and there was no sticky residue.
After wrapping my hair in an Aquis towel and waiting for 15 minutes to ensure that my hair was at least 50-60% dry, I applied a heat protectant then started to blow dry my hair. It was at this point I noticed that my hair looked shiny, possessed swing and felt soft. My hair looked salon-worthy and this duo is part of my summer regime because it added moisture and shine.
FAISAL – FIELDS OF GOLD
Faisal, in his bid to thicken his hair and reduce frizz, admitted the following, “In 2017 I stopped using shampoo, not sure it has done anything, but I think my hair got a little bit thicker as a result? Can’t confirm. Around that same year I started putting Coconut oil on my hair and scalp, it was smooth the day after rinsing, then voluminous the following day. My colleague and friend warned me of pimples on the scalp if I did this too much, it did happen, so I’m careful with this now.”
Upon hearing his story, I knew that he would be the perfect tester to deal with the issue of thinning brittle hair that does not flourish in the heat and humidity. Faisal tried the combination of Kérastase Densifique Bain Densité Homme Shampoo and Masque Densité Hair Mask. The Densifique line increases hair density, and assists thinning hair andhair strengthening. It contains hyaluronic acid which acts like a sponge to trap moisture in the hair, so it looks healthy and lustrous.
Faisal liked the shampoo as it was easy to use and rinsed away quickly. His only issue with the mask is that he had to leave it in for 15 minutes and concluded that there would be days when he would need to skip this step. Regardless of the time commitment, He loved that he was taking care of his hair and this new duo made his hair “A-Ok”. I saw Faisal, and I must admit that his hair went from fields of wheat to fields of corn; his hair possesses smooth volume and looks heftier.
MOE – THE SUN ALWAYS SHINES ON TV
Even when he was a toddler, Moe always had exceptionally dry hair and his cowlicks were s-t-u-b-b-o-r-n. Our mother could never comb them into submission. As an adult, Moe laments, “I wash my hair with shampoo and conditioner twice a week. In between days, if I worked out, I would do a cold-water rinse. Blow dry after each wash and my hair is frizzier, after my complete washes. After the blow dryer, when I put in my product, the hair looks uneven.” Given that he works on TV and attends matches, Moe takes his hair issues seriously.
In his case, he needed a flood of moisture, and he tested the Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo and Conditioning Balm. This line quenches dry, thirsty hair with formulas inspired by nature that mimic the moisture-retaining properties of the aloe plant. Moe is not one to be effusive, but after a week of testing, he proclaimed, “The conditioner was excellent, it provided a better base for my hair to stay set than my other conditioner, where it became flat and would be all over the place. The shampoo has a different texture than other shampoos, it felt more firm, and in control after softly rubbing it into my hair.”
I must admit that when I now look at his hair, it looks shinier, and my observation matches his conclusion, “My hair is much softer, more presentable, not all over the place. There is more pop to my hair that I see in the mirror.”
ARUN – NOTHING WILL BREAK MY STRIDE
Arun has good hair, and part of the success is based on his steadfast loyalty to sticking what he knows works with his sporty lifestyle. He did not want to deal with the consequences of using a shampoo because he detests flakes and dryness. However, he also understands that rotating products is key to keeping hair fresh. He tested the Réné Furterer Solaire Nourishing Repair Shampoo because it protects against salt and chlorine which are part of his sporting activities. Also given that he washes his hair daily, does not use a conditioner, and refuses to modify these habits, I love that the shampoo’s Jojoba wax, Cimentrio complex and Phospholipids hydrate, fortify the hair.
Arun harboured his doubts as to whether a new shampoo would easily fit into his carefully calibrated routine. He grudgingly admitted, “It smelled good and was fine to use.” In short, his hair reacted nicely to the shampoo, and he can rotate products to ensure that his mane remains lustrous.
If sun damage is a serious issue for you because you spend a lot of time outdoors or have coloured hair, I recommend complementing the shampoo with the line’s Karité Hydra Hydrating Shine Mask . You only need to leave it in your hair for 3-5 minutes and its potent mix of Shea oil plus protein-rich Cimentrio complex, nourishes the hair and leaves it skinny soft.
CHART TOPPING THOUGHTS
Typically, serious hair talk is reserved for women, and balding issues are reserved for men. This blog taught me that women and men take their seriously, and that dryness is universal issue. Interestingly, the effects of dryness impact people differently and depending on your hair type, lifestyle and personal history, you need to match your hair to the right product combination.
Main Image Photo Credit:
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well.
