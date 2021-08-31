SkinCeuticals’ Medical Educator Selma Damen Reveals Why Hyaluronic Acid Is The Secret To Firm Healthy Skin At Any Age

*Sponsored Post*

Selma Damen, Medical Educator at SkinCeuticals Canada shares her insights on key skincare tips you can’t live without, including how hyaluronic acid can benefit various skin types by correcting signs of aging, protecting healthy skin, and preventing future damage. In 2018, she joined SkinCeuticals, where she managed the Quebec region. At SkinCeuticals, she discovered the medical aesthetic world and the medically rooted science behind this incredible and forward-thinking brand.

Today, Selma is proud to be part of the education team, where her years of experience in the field and her love for science create a powerful combination to drive SkinCeuticals’ mission to improve skin health. SkinCeuticals’ Hydracorrect line includes four key products: H.A. Intensifier, Hydrating B5 Gel, Phyto Corrective Gel and the Retexturing Activator.

ANOKHI LIFE: Thank you for taking the time to speak with us! Let’s start with various steps to a good skincare routine. It can be a bit overwhelming. Are all those steps necessary?

Selma Damen: We often get asked these questions, “I cleanse my skin, do I need more?” or “I don’t have any skin issues, why use a skincare routine?” The skin is the body’s largest organ. It is always exposed so it needs extra care. Skincare is important to maintain the skin’s health and to prevent skin damage. For starters, a good cleanser is essential. Also, using the right products for your skin type and skin concerns will go a long way.

AL: Are there any products that women who are 50+ should use? What age-appropriate products should we look at, whether we are in our 30s, 40s or 50s?

SD: Age is one of the main factors when recommending or choosing the right skincare products. As you get older, the skin experiences a gradual decline in hyaluronic acid levels. Production starts to decrease in the 20s and the degradation accelerates in the 40s. The combination of decline and this rapid degradation of hyaluronic acid contributes to signs of aging, including decreased firmness, less facial plumpness, and rough skin texture. That said, age is an indicator of which ingredients we must have or add to help the skin. For

example, when you’re younger, the concerns are more about hormonal changes like acne, but this might shift as you age. An important point to remember is that our skin is kind of a mirror of our body. Almost everything we do is reflected through our skin and that includes our health routines and our diet.

AL: What contributes to the health and appearance of our skin?

SD: Several things can affect skin health and appearance. They can be either extrinsic or intrinsic. Extrinsic is defined by the influence of the environment like UV rays and pollution. On the other hand, the intrinsic effect is related to what is happening with our bodies such as stress, diet, mood, habits or even genetics. That’s why it’s important to listen to your body.

AL: When going in for a consultation with a skin specialist or an aesthetician, what exactly should we be asking and sharing?

SD: Going for a consultation can be compared to visiting your doctor or your lawyer. You need to be very transparent with what you are using, your concerns, any pregnancy or plans to become pregnant, and what results you are looking to achieve. The consultant will guide you through completing or adjusting your routine so you can get the maximum results.

AL: What are some of the myths that you are hearing when it comes to skincare?

SD: A myth that I often hear from patients is that the higher the concentration of a skincare product, the better the results, but this is not true. My recommendation is to always look for synergy of ingredients and the right concentration amount that is suitable and most effective for your skin type. There are also many myths related to sun exposure and using chemical vs organic sunscreens. It’s a huge topic to talk about.

Another thing is, we often hear that Retinol will cause your skin to become thin, but through science, we discovered that Retinol does the opposite, it thickens your skin. There is a lot of misleading information out there in the public and there are lots of marketing claims that are not backed by science and evidence. At SkinCeuticals, we have many journal publications that support our claims, and it is worth reading more about them.

AL: Tell me about hyaluronic acid. Why is it important for your skin?

SD: Hyaluronic acid is a powerful skincare ingredient, one that has become extremely popular in mainstream skincare, and rightfully so because it maintains skin hydration and moisture. As we age, we produce less hyaluronic acid and there is a decline in hyaluronic acid accumulation. What is fascinating about SkinCeuticals is that we are a medically grade brand, we are always backed by science, and we have serums that contain hyaluronic acid. Whether you choose our HA Intensifier, Retexturing Activator, or another hyaluronic acid serum, mask or moisturizer, you’ll be sure to reap the benefits of this powerful ingredient.

AL: Tell me about the SkinCeuticals HA Intensifier

SD: Absolutely! Our HA Intensifier is a multi-beneficial corrective skin serum that’s proven to increase the skin’s hyaluronic acid levels through its unique formulation, and you can be certain that it does an amazing job! How do we know? It increases the skin’s hyaluronic acid levels by 30%, reduces the appearance of crow’s feet, delivers long lasting hydration to visibly improve the skin’s surface texture, improves the visible appearance of firmness, smoothness, and facial plumpness and so much more. It is also paraben and dye-free, and ideal for all types of skin.

AL: What’s the difference between over-the-counter and medical grade options available to us?

SD: SkinCeuticals is a medical-grade brand. We are backed by science and founded by Dr. Sheldon R. Pinnell, a Scientist and well-renowned Dermatologist. Like many great leaders, Dr. Pinnell was inspired by his wife. He was once watching his wife preparing an apple pie, and he asked her, “Why are you putting the apple slices in water?” She answered, “Because I added lemon in the water so that my apple slices will not turn brown.” Dr. Pinnell had his “Ah-ha” moment. He was thinking that if the lemon is capable of slowing down and preventing oxidation in apples, what can Vitamin C do to the skin? At that time, around 1989, Vitamin C was not for topical usage. No one had even thought about it at that time. Dr. Pinnell is the first scientist to discover Vitamin C for topical use.

AL: What’s the point of difference between SkinCeuticals and other brands that are out there?

SD: It’s science. We, at SkinCeuticals, have 30+ years of research, 30+ clinic studies worldwide, 25+ international dermatological publications and 7+ US patents pending. Our mission is to improve skin health. Dedicated to this purpose, we make one simple promise – to provide advanced skincare backed by science.

AL: What’s the overarching problem that SkinCeuticals solve?

SD: We have three pillars that are directly connected to our mission of improving skin health. Our aim is to prevent, protect, and correct.

1. We prevent skin damages from free radicals by using Vitamin C serum.

2. We protect the skin by using sun protection.

3. We correct the skin depending on the skin’s needs.

AL: How does SkinCeuticals work for South Asian skin?

SD: Our products are suitable for all skin types and skin concerns regardless of the skin colour.

AL: Can men use these SkinCeuticals products?

SD: Absolutely! They can use all our products. We will direct our male patients depending on, again, their skin type, and their skin concerns.

AL: What’s the recommended age to start using your products?

SD: You can start using SkinCeuticals at any age, even in your teens or 20s, it is not too early. For instance, teenagers who are dealing with acne or oily skin would absolutely love the Silymarin CF. At any age, it is always important to protect your skin with sunscreen, and for that, I highly recommend the Physical Fusion UV Defense.

AL: Are there any specific recommendations you have for using hyaluronic acid?

SD: The concentration of hyaluronic acid is key. When choosing your hyaluronic acid serum, think of your specific needs, then look at the benefits of the products that are available and see if they are both aligned.

– For a serum that hydrates and smooths the skin, use Retexturing Activator.

– For one that hydrates and soothes the skin, use Phyto Corrective Gel.

– For one that hydrates and restores radiance, use Hydrating B5 Gel.

– Finally, for one that hydrates and firms the skin, use HA Intensifier Corrective Gel

AL: We’re almost near the end of summer. What is the most important thing that everyone needs to know about skincare during the summer months?

SD: First and foremost, during the summer months, it’s very important to protect your skin with your sunscreen as we are more exposed to the risk of UV damage when we spend more time outdoors. Second, always make sure that you have a good hydrator or a good moisturizer in your skincare routine. With humidity and heat, we lose hydration, and it is very important to keep your skin hydrated. Lastly, another key advice for the summer months is to apply your Vitamin C daily in your morning routine. Vitamin C helps

boost your skin’s protection by preventing oxidated stress and damage caused by the environment such as UV pollution and infrared.

AL: For new users, what’s the first SkinCeuticals product they should use and why?

SD: I would highly recommend using any of our Vitamin C serums known as our antioxidants. Consistent use of Vitamin C in any skincare routine has several advantages including stimulating collagen production, repairing signs of sun damage, and brightening age-spots and hyperpigmentation. Our high concentration Vitamin C Serum benefits also include the optimized absorption by the skin and the prevention of damage associated with atmospheric skin aging. Here’s a bonus: your skin will thank you.

AL: In what order should we use your products?

SD: Always start by cleansing your skin. Have a proper cleanser in your routine that complements your skin type. For dry or sensitive skin, we recommend a cream-based cleanser and for normal to oily skin, we recommend a gel or water-based cleanser. The second step is to apply your toner. The toner will remove all excess dirt that has been accumulating on your skin. Depending on the toner formulation, it will also balance

the pH of your skin. Following the toner application, use your Vitamin C Serum. Apply 4-5 drops of the serum to a dry face, neck, and chest before other skincare products. Next, apply a corrective product such as the Hydrating B5 Gel. You can also apply a moisturizer afterwards. To protect your skin from UV damage, don’t forget to apply your sunscreen; this should be an important step in every skincare routine.

AL: How long should we use the SkinCeuticals products to see results?

SD: For a proper cycle of cell renewal, clinical studies have shown results after four weeks of daily usage.

AL: Where can one get SkinCeuticals products?

SD: Products can be purchased at SkinCeuticals.ca. Alternatively, you can purchase products at a clinic near you. We have a great Store Locator that’s easy to navigate.

AL: Where can we find SkinCeuticals on social media?

SD: Like SkinCeuticals on Facebook @SkinCeuticalsCA and follow us on Instagram @SkinCeuticals

All Photos Courtesy Of: L’Oreal Canada