TIFF 2021: Our Favourite Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet

The Toronto International Film festival hosted celebrities from across the world. And just like that, the beauty quotient was off the charts. Here our our favourite beauty looks from red carpet!

TIFF 2021 was a star-studded affair and celebs brought their strong beauty game to the carpet. From smoky eyes to dreamy and romantic, there were many on-trend looks to inspire.

Julianne Moore

For the opening film Dear Evan Hansen, Julianne wore a smoky eye look that spelt glitz and glamour. It elevated her black blazer over a shimmery dress look.

Jessica Chastain

For Jessica’s other look, she brought her A-game beauty look (and a hotly-buzzed Oscar turn) at The Eyes of Tammy Faye party. While her look was casual. her makeup was glam.

Amandla Stenberg

The actress starred in the opening night film, Dear Evan Hansen. She wore a gorgeous tassel-adorned top over a black leather top and her makeup was dreamy.

Hayley Lu Richardson

Hayley kept it simple with her natural beauty, and stepped up her prints game.

Morgan Kibby

Morgan wore a bright red lip to match her red dress and she was glowing at the Mothering Sunday red carpet. Looks like red lip is still a strong red carpet trend.

Even though this festival was a hybrid affair with less-than-normal red carpets, the beauty game was strong! We can’t wait for next year!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.tiff.net