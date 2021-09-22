TIFF 2021: Our Favourite Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet
Beauty Sep 22, 2021
The Toronto International Film festival hosted celebrities from across the world. And just like that, the beauty quotient was off the charts. Here our our favourite beauty looks from red carpet!
TIFF 2021 was a star-studded affair and celebs brought their strong beauty game to the carpet. From smoky eyes to dreamy and romantic, there were many on-trend looks to inspire.
Julianne Moore
For the opening film Dear Evan Hansen, Julianne wore a smoky eye look that spelt glitz and glamour. It elevated her black blazer over a shimmery dress look.
Jessica Chastain
For Jessica’s other look, she brought her A-game beauty look (and a hotly-buzzed Oscar turn) at The Eyes of Tammy Faye party. While her look was casual. her makeup was glam.
Amandla Stenberg
The actress starred in the opening night film, Dear Evan Hansen. She wore a gorgeous tassel-adorned top over a black leather top and her makeup was dreamy.
Hayley Lu Richardson
Hayley kept it simple with her natural beauty, and stepped up her prints game.
Morgan Kibby
Morgan wore a bright red lip to match her red dress and she was glowing at the Mothering Sunday red carpet. Looks like red lip is still a strong red carpet trend.
Even though this festival was a hybrid affair with less-than-normal red carpets, the beauty game was strong! We can’t wait for next year!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.tiff.net
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
SkinCeuticals' Hydracorrect Line Is Built To Bring The Best Of Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine
SkinCeuticals’ Medical Educator Selma Damen Reveals Why Hyaluronic Acid Is The Secret To Firm Healthy Skin At Any Age
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
SkinCeuticals’ Medical Educator Selma Damen Reveals Why Hyaluronic Acid Is The Secret To Firm Healthy Skin At Any Age
-
SkinCeuticals' Hydracorrect Line Is Built To Bring The Best Of Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine
-
How To Get Your Face From Blah To Brilliant In Just 5 Minutes
-
Brittle Baal? Give Your Locks Some Summer Love With These Key Hydrating Tips
-
This Is How To Wear Your Shades Without Smudging Your Concealer
-
Be A Brown Goddess: 6 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Summer
-
I Asked Three Guys To Try A New Skincare Routine And Here's What Happened
-
How Herbal Essences Withstands The Test Of Time
-
Fuel Your '90s Obsession With These 5 Iconic Beauty Books
-
These Beauty Products Are Perfect For The 50+ Brown Goddess
-
Your Mom Will Totally Love You More When You Gift Her One Of These Spring Perfumes For Mother's Day
-
Give Your Lids Some Lux With These Eyeshadow Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Earth Day 2021: Beautify Your World With These 10 Sustainable Beauty Products
-
Line Em Up: We Look To Deepika, Aishwarya & More For The Hottest Eyeliner Trends
-
Rainbow Beauty: Keep Celebrating Holi With The Hottest Colours Of The Season
-
Get Rid Of Your Wrinkles By Doing These Key Tips Every Night
-
L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: Mental Health Activist Simryn Atwal Tells Us Why She Needed To 'Bridge The Gap' To Connect Youth & Seniors To The Right Services
-
#IWD2021: L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: How Aditi Sivakumar Created A Digital Platform To Help Victims Of Gender-Based Violence During The Pandemic
-
Nailed It! Flash Your Tips With The Hottest Spring Nail Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
We Tell You Why 'Anomaly' The Vegan Haircare Line by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Great For The Environment
-
Stop Putting Food On Your Face And Other Beauty Tips From Skincare Expert Vee Mistry
-
Virtual Valentine: Smoulder Like A Classic Bollywood Star For Your On Screen Date
-
Amp Up Your Skincare Game With These Spring 2021 Beauty Releases
-
My Crowning Glory: How These 6 Products Helped Me Battle Hair Loss
-
Pantene Canada Partners Up With Vivek Shraya In Their "Hair Has No Gender" Campaign
-
Key Tips On How To Do The Most Brilliant Blow Dry At Home
-
5 Tips On How To Deal With Maskne
-
PROFILES 23 & 24: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Men's Beauty
-
Profiles 21 & 22: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Classic Beauty
-
Profiles 17 x 18: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — New Beauty
-
Glow Like A Diya With These Diwali Beauty Looks
-
Profiles 7 & 8: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Organic Beauty
-
Profiles 5 & 6: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Celebrity Beauty
-
Give Your Body The Fall & Winter Skincare It Deserves
-
8 Ways To Bring Your Brows Back To Life
-
9 Ways To Make Your Lashes The Main Focus
-
8 Key Beauty Must-Haves To Make Your Fall Transition Flawless
-
What You Need to Know About Fenty Skin By Rihanna
-
These 6 Beauty Palettes Are Perfect For Brown Skin
-
5 Beauty Masks That Will Give You That Perfect Mid-Summer Glow Up
-
Limp Locks? These No Fuss Products Will Give Your Summer Hair The Boost It Needs
-
Ditch The Itch With These Soothing Scalp Treatments
-
Flaunt Those Digits With These Hot Summer Nail Colours
-
Bronzers That Are Perfect For The Brown Goddess
-
Happy Canada Day! Celebrate Canada With These Beauty Brands That Are 100% Canadian
-
The Latest Summer Beauty Releases To Obsess Over
-
Science & Beauty: You Won't Believe What These Tech Devices Can Do For Your Skin!
-
These 3 Beauty Products Will Bring Ayurveda To Your Skincare Routine
-
Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
-
Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year
-
COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge
-
COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
-
COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams
-
Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss
-
Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase
-
Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue