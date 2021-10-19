18 Beautiful Ways You Can Support Breast Cancer Awareness

As you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and every year there is a growing list of companies adding their voices to the much needed fundraising needed for breast cancer research. Check out the list of brands that are part of the global movement to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

Estée Lauder has carved out an unique space in the Breast Cancer Awareness/fundraising field. By bringing out their iconic pink ribbon as well as including their vast array of brands under their umbrella, Estée Lauder definitely has been a global leader every October when it comes to raising awareness for breast cancer research.

Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Pin

Donation: : In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Estée Lauder will donate 20% of the purchase price of the Pink Ribbon Pin with a maximum donation of $14,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 9/1/21 to 6/30/21, or until supplies last.

Aveda

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Aveda will donate $10.00 from the purchase price of Hand Relief™ Moisturizing Crème with Shampure™ with a maximum donation of $350,000 to support cruelty-free research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 9/26/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

Bobbi Brown

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics will donate 100% of the purchase price of each Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo with a maximum donation of $110,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from

9/7/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

Bumble and bumble

Donation: In support of The Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Bumble and bumble will donate 20% of the purchase price of Hairdresser›s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer with a maximum donation of $20,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 9/1/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

Clinique

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Clinique will donate $10.00 from the purchase price of Great Skin, Great Cause Limited Edition Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ with a maximum donation of $490,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 9/15/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

Darphin

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Darphin will donate 100% from the purchase price of Intral Daily Rescue Serum with a maximum donation of $7,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) from October 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022 or until supplies last. BCRF is dedicated to advancing the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer.

Estée Lauder

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Estée Lauder will donate 20% of the purchase price of Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex with a maximum donation of $261,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 9/1/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

Estée Lauder Brave & Beautiful Kit

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer

Campaign, Estée Lauder will donate 100% of the purchase price of BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL KIT with a maximum donation of $582,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 9/1/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

Jo Malone

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Jo Malone London will donate 50% of the purchase price of the Peony & Blush Suede 100ml Cologne with a maximum donation of $60,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 10/1/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

La Mer

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, La Mer will donate 100% of the purchase price of this 30ml Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream with a maximum donation of $100,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® from 10/1/21 to 10/31/21, or until supplies last.

Origins

Donation: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Origins will donate 100% from the purchase price of Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Glacier Water with a maximum donation of $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation®

(BCRF), from 9/1/21 to 6/30/22, or until supplies last.

Additional noteworthy donations:

DKNY: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Donna Karan Cosmetics on behalf of DKNY will donate $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® in 2021. Purchase of DKNY products will not impact the amount of the donation.

GLAMGLOW: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, GLAMGLOW will donate $10,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® in 2021. Purchase of GLAMGLOW products will not impact the amount of the donation.

Jo Malone London: in support of The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, Jo Malone London will donate $100,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® in 2021. Purchase of Jo Malone London products will not impact the amount of the donation.

Lab Series: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, Lab Series will donate $15,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® in 2021. Purchase of Lab Series products will not impact the amount of the donation.

Smashbox: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Smashbox will donate $10,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® in 2021. Purchase of Smashbox products will not impact the amount of the donation.

Tom Ford Beauty: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, Tom Ford Beauty will donate $60,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® in 2021. Purchase of Tom Ford Beauty products will not impact the amount of the donation.

Too Faced: In support of The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign, Too Faced will donate $30,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF) in 2021. Purchase of Too Faced products will not impact the amount of the donation.

Carolina Herrera also has been releasing a collection of 22 curated pink and rose-tinted perfumes and lipsticks with proceeds going to breast cancer research. Part of their “Pink October” campaign 10% of the proceeds go towards “organizations that support patients and families affected by cancer, such as the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC).”

The Cashmere Collection 2021

An unlikely pairing but it works! Every year Cashmere (the Canadian bathroom tissue brand) holds their annual fashion show where noted Canadian designers are tasked with creating a unique gown out of bathroom tissue. And this highly coveted fashion show becomes the fashion star of the Canadian fashion scene. This year being their 18th runway show, Cashmere presented The NEW Belle Époque. With 16 designers who gave their reinterpretation of the classic turn of the 20th Century French vibe. The socially-distanced evening which was the first in over 18 months, was helmed by noted internationally acclaimed fashion director Joe Zee who serves as the curator for the show for a third consecutive year.

Funds that are raised are earmarked for Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF). Throughout October, twenty-five cents from the sale of every limited-edition pink package of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue goes directly towards breast cancer efforts, up to a maximum of $50,000 CAD. Among the designers who showcased their unique work included Toronto’s own Anisha Kumar who shared with us her insights on being part of this unique event and the importance of raising funds for this cause.

Hina P. Ansari How important do you think it is for companies like Kruger to host campaigns like The Cashmere Collection during the month Breast Cancer Awareness Month?

Anisha Kumar: Unity and timing are crucial factors in amplifying our voices. When everyone speaks about breast cancer during breast cancer awareness month, the message becomes stronger, louder and more focused.

Companies with large platforms, like Kruger, help bring exponential amounts of awareness to important causes. People pay attention to these companies because they trust them. If we want to see positive changes in the world and support each other, the first step is speaking out and creating opportunities for everyone to gather and focus their efforts. The Cashmere Collection fashion show gives an opportunity for everyone to get involved, spread the message and take action. HPA: Could you share your experience of participating in The Cashmere Collection 2021? AK: Participating in the show this year was unreal! It was so well organized and sophisticated. The designers and team did an incredible job elevating a household product into a work of art. I’m so happy that I was able to take part in a show that not only exemplifies tremendous creativity and skill, but truly benefits our society. It was quite the challenge creating a design in the midst of COVID (especially considering my normal studio was closed and a lot of my go-to suppliers were closed). I had to think outside the box to use tools that were accessible. I was able to keep the design eco-friendly by using recycled materials in the lining. Watching the show was a surreal experience and it really inspired me for future designs! The full show is now available on Crave, for anyone who wants to see the full show and some behind the scenes content. HPA: Would you say that you have a personal connection to the show? AK: The show was actually very timely. Shortly after being invited to participate, one of my really good friends mentioned her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Hearing her story broke my heart. It’s such a tough experience for families.

In a way, it makes me happy that Cashmere was able to contribute to this cause and make an effort to help people like my friend’s mom. It was a huge reason for why I immediately wanted to participate in the show.

For the first time The Cashmere Collection 2021 can be streamed in Canada on Crave where the runway show can be seen in Cashmere Couture For The Show.

Main Image Photo Credit: Cashmere Canada, Estée Lauder