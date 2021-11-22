Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Sundar Beauty Gift Ideas
Beauty Nov 22, 2021
We kick off our annual the ANOKHI LIFE Holiday Gift Guide and as usual, we love to feature awesome gift giving ideas from South Asian businesses. This year we are thrilled to bring to you beauty essentials and new launches from the various worlds including fragrance, cosmetics, skincare and hair care.
FRAGRANCE
Byredo Mumbai Noise
If you are looking for a scent that will transport you to India, then try Byredo Mumbai Noise. Created by Ben Gorham, a Canadian-Desi who grew up in Sweden, this fragrance is a loving tribute to city which is teeming with colour and grit. The fragrance has been described as a mix of “… rich, warm woods and amber blended with brightness; of plummy Davana positioned alongside leather; bitter coffee stirred with sweet tonka beans.”
SKINCARE
Deep Exfoliating Mitt-Deluxe By Glow Away SKIN
The snow outside is beautiful, but when your skin looks like it is covered under a layer of snow the beauty is … not so much. Exfoliation takes on a more prominent role, as this weekly practise leaves your body gleaming and better able to absorb creams. An environmentally-friendly way to exfoliate whereby you purchase one product that can be repeatedly is to invest in a quality body mitt such as Glow Away SKIN Deep Exfoliating Mitt – Deluxe which is made from 100% Turkish Silk. This is a gift that keeps on giving.
Airplane Mode Round-Trip Kit By Wander Beauty
Wander Beauty’s 8-piece Airplane Mode™ Round Trip Kit is perfect for either a staycation or a road trip up north. The 7 products come in a clear make-up bag that can be re-used for subsequent trips. I love the scrunchy that holds up my mane, while I indulge in a routine that includes the Drift Away™ Cleanser that promotes relaxation; Mist Connection Essence and Toner which prepares the skin for subsequent treatment; Staycation Hydrating Mask that replenishes a wind-battered complexion; 2 pairs of the Baggage Claim Eye Masks which reduce puffiness and plump fine lines; and Dive In™ Moisturizer that seals in the moisture. This is a kit that you may not want to split amongst several friends but is a great one to share with a best friend who also needs a break from the hustle and bustle of the season.
Ageless Beauty Ritual Kit By Vasanti Cosmetics
Vasanti Cosmetics’ Ageless Beauty Ritual Kit is the perfect 4-piece self-care kit to whip out on a Monday after a weekend of revelry. The Age is Only a Number Elixir “protects and repairs your skin by locking in moisture, increasing collagen production and stimulating new cell growth.” The elixir is effective when it is massaged nightly into the skin by using the Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Tool. If you prefer a morning self-care routine, Brighten Up! Glow Boosting Serum is a winner because it contains “vitamin C and arbutin (from bearberry leaves) to brighten your complexion and fight dullness.” This is an excellent product to apply just prior to cosmetics. After either ritual I like to mist on the Rose Water Pomegranate Toner & Refreshing Spray to seal in the moisture and to engage in a bit of aromatherapy.
1 % Bakuchiol Serum By Inde Wild
If your skin is still smarting from your pimple popping escapades of yore or you have observed some fine lines, then bakuchiol is an ingredient that is worth exploring. It is an ingredient that is derived from the babchi plant hails from India and is recognised as an alternative to traditional retinol. Like retinol it helps to smooth the skin and fade dark spots but does so in a gentler, softer fashion. Inde Wild 1% Bakuchiol was formulated to target the skin care issues faced by South Asians, and a few drops of this serum on a nightly basis will lead you to brighter, smoother skin.
Hueguard By Live Tinted
If you plan on visiting a sun destination, all of summer’s sun care rules apply. This time, try Live Tinted Hueguard sunscreen, to protect your face and neck. This product contains broad spectrum SPF 30 and is a mineral based which means that it will suit sensitive skins. Its greatest quality is that it will not create any ashy effect on the skin, so when you apply it, the effect is seamless and primes the skin for cosmetics.
COSMETICS
Brilliant Primer By Stellar Beauty
This season is the first time in a couple of years when it may be possible in some jurisdictions to partake in face-to-face holiday gathering. The beauty consequence of this delightful development is that your complexion game needs to be on point. I suggest that you create a glowing base using Stellar Beauty Brilliant Primer, which contains soothing ingredients such as gingko biloba, ginseng, aloe, camellia and chamomile leaf, safflower seed and grapeseed oil. The product goes on slightly pink and with a bit of massage leaves the skin glowing and smooth. All subsequent cosmetics will appear to be fresh and luminous.
Underlined Kajal Set By Kulfi Beauty
This holiday season, line the eyes in colour to add glamour and joy to your beauty look. Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Set includes 5 liners which range from classic black to vibrant berry. You can split this set 5 ways and each recipient will gasp with delight because they are receiving a kajal that is infused with “… moisturizing Aloe Vera and Vitamin E that acts as antioxidant.”
HAIR
HoliRoots Discovery Set By Fable & Mane
Fable & Mane is educating the world about how Ayurvedic practises can beautify and strengthen hair. If you wish to share this aspect of South Asian culture with a friend, while saving them from the dreaded tuque head, then gift your friend with HoliRoots Discovery set. The shampoo, conditioner and mask are formulated without silicones, parabens, sulfates and animal derived ingredients. The shampoo cleanses without stripping the locks. The conditioner tames frizz and the mask infuses hydrating into parched strands.
I know that the holiday season is supposed to be family and friends … but after researching the offerings of the season, I must admit that gift giving is an integral part of the experience.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.sephora.com, www.kulfibeauty.com, www.byredo.com
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
18 Beautiful Ways You Can Support Breast Cancer Awareness
-
TIFF 2021: Our Favourite Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet
-
SkinCeuticals’ Medical Educator Selma Damen Reveals Why Hyaluronic Acid Is The Secret To Firm Healthy Skin At Any Age
-
SkinCeuticals' Hydracorrect Line Is Built To Bring The Best Of Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine
-
How To Get Your Face From Blah To Brilliant In Just 5 Minutes
-
Brittle Baal? Give Your Locks Some Summer Love With These Key Hydrating Tips
-
This Is How To Wear Your Shades Without Smudging Your Concealer
-
Be A Brown Goddess: 6 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Summer
-
I Asked Three Guys To Try A New Skincare Routine And Here's What Happened
-
How Herbal Essences Withstands The Test Of Time
-
Fuel Your '90s Obsession With These 5 Iconic Beauty Books
-
These Beauty Products Are Perfect For The 50+ Brown Goddess
-
Your Mom Will Totally Love You More When You Gift Her One Of These Spring Perfumes For Mother's Day
-
Give Your Lids Some Lux With These Eyeshadow Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Earth Day 2021: Beautify Your World With These 10 Sustainable Beauty Products
-
Line Em Up: We Look To Deepika, Aishwarya & More For The Hottest Eyeliner Trends
-
Rainbow Beauty: Keep Celebrating Holi With The Hottest Colours Of The Season
-
Get Rid Of Your Wrinkles By Doing These Key Tips Every Night
-
L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: Mental Health Activist Simryn Atwal Tells Us Why She Needed To 'Bridge The Gap' To Connect Youth & Seniors To The Right Services
-
#IWD2021: L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: How Aditi Sivakumar Created A Digital Platform To Help Victims Of Gender-Based Violence During The Pandemic
-
Nailed It! Flash Your Tips With The Hottest Spring Nail Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
We Tell You Why 'Anomaly' The Vegan Haircare Line by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Great For The Environment
-
Stop Putting Food On Your Face And Other Beauty Tips From Skincare Expert Vee Mistry
-
Virtual Valentine: Smoulder Like A Classic Bollywood Star For Your On Screen Date
-
Amp Up Your Skincare Game With These Spring 2021 Beauty Releases
-
My Crowning Glory: How These 6 Products Helped Me Battle Hair Loss
-
Pantene Canada Partners Up With Vivek Shraya In Their "Hair Has No Gender" Campaign
-
Key Tips On How To Do The Most Brilliant Blow Dry At Home
-
5 Tips On How To Deal With Maskne
-
PROFILES 23 & 24: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Men's Beauty
-
Profiles 21 & 22: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Classic Beauty
-
Profiles 17 x 18: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — New Beauty
-
Glow Like A Diya With These Diwali Beauty Looks
-
Profiles 7 & 8: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Organic Beauty
-
Profiles 5 & 6: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Celebrity Beauty
-
Give Your Body The Fall & Winter Skincare It Deserves
-
8 Ways To Bring Your Brows Back To Life
-
9 Ways To Make Your Lashes The Main Focus
-
8 Key Beauty Must-Haves To Make Your Fall Transition Flawless
-
What You Need to Know About Fenty Skin By Rihanna
-
These 6 Beauty Palettes Are Perfect For Brown Skin
-
5 Beauty Masks That Will Give You That Perfect Mid-Summer Glow Up
-
Limp Locks? These No Fuss Products Will Give Your Summer Hair The Boost It Needs
-
Ditch The Itch With These Soothing Scalp Treatments
-
Flaunt Those Digits With These Hot Summer Nail Colours
-
Bronzers That Are Perfect For The Brown Goddess
-
Happy Canada Day! Celebrate Canada With These Beauty Brands That Are 100% Canadian
-
The Latest Summer Beauty Releases To Obsess Over
-
Science & Beauty: You Won't Believe What These Tech Devices Can Do For Your Skin!
-
These 3 Beauty Products Will Bring Ayurveda To Your Skincare Routine
-
Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
-
Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year
-
COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge
-
COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
-
COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams
-
Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss