Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Sundar Beauty Gift Ideas

We kick off our annual the ANOKHI LIFE Holiday Gift Guide and as usual, we love to feature awesome gift giving ideas from South Asian businesses. This year we are thrilled to bring to you beauty essentials and new launches from the various worlds including fragrance, cosmetics, skincare and hair care.

FRAGRANCE

Byredo Mumbai Noise

If you are looking for a scent that will transport you to India, then try Byredo Mumbai Noise. Created by Ben Gorham, a Canadian-Desi who grew up in Sweden, this fragrance is a loving tribute to city which is teeming with colour and grit. The fragrance has been described as a mix of “… rich, warm woods and amber blended with brightness; of plummy Davana positioned alongside leather; bitter coffee stirred with sweet tonka beans.”

SKINCARE

Deep Exfoliating Mitt-Deluxe By Glow Away SKIN

The snow outside is beautiful, but when your skin looks like it is covered under a layer of snow the beauty is … not so much. Exfoliation takes on a more prominent role, as this weekly practise leaves your body gleaming and better able to absorb creams. An environmentally-friendly way to exfoliate whereby you purchase one product that can be repeatedly is to invest in a quality body mitt such as Glow Away SKIN Deep Exfoliating Mitt – Deluxe which is made from 100% Turkish Silk. This is a gift that keeps on giving.

Airplane Mode Round-Trip Kit By Wander Beauty

Wander Beauty’s 8-piece Airplane Mode™ Round Trip Kit is perfect for either a staycation or a road trip up north. The 7 products come in a clear make-up bag that can be re-used for subsequent trips. I love the scrunchy that holds up my mane, while I indulge in a routine that includes the Drift Away™ Cleanser that promotes relaxation; Mist Connection Essence and Toner which prepares the skin for subsequent treatment; Staycation Hydrating Mask that replenishes a wind-battered complexion; 2 pairs of the Baggage Claim Eye Masks which reduce puffiness and plump fine lines; and Dive In™ Moisturizer that seals in the moisture. This is a kit that you may not want to split amongst several friends but is a great one to share with a best friend who also needs a break from the hustle and bustle of the season.

Ageless Beauty Ritual Kit By Vasanti Cosmetics

Vasanti Cosmetics’ Ageless Beauty Ritual Kit is the perfect 4-piece self-care kit to whip out on a Monday after a weekend of revelry. The Age is Only a Number Elixir “protects and repairs your skin by locking in moisture, increasing collagen production and stimulating new cell growth.” The elixir is effective when it is massaged nightly into the skin by using the Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Tool. If you prefer a morning self-care routine, Brighten Up! Glow Boosting Serum is a winner because it contains “vitamin C and arbutin (from bearberry leaves) to brighten your complexion and fight dullness.” This is an excellent product to apply just prior to cosmetics. After either ritual I like to mist on the Rose Water Pomegranate Toner & Refreshing Spray to seal in the moisture and to engage in a bit of aromatherapy.

1 % Bakuchiol Serum By Inde Wild

If your skin is still smarting from your pimple popping escapades of yore or you have observed some fine lines, then bakuchiol is an ingredient that is worth exploring. It is an ingredient that is derived from the babchi plant hails from India and is recognised as an alternative to traditional retinol. Like retinol it helps to smooth the skin and fade dark spots but does so in a gentler, softer fashion. Inde Wild 1% Bakuchiol was formulated to target the skin care issues faced by South Asians, and a few drops of this serum on a nightly basis will lead you to brighter, smoother skin.

Hueguard By Live Tinted

If you plan on visiting a sun destination, all of summer’s sun care rules apply. This time, try Live Tinted Hueguard sunscreen, to protect your face and neck. This product contains broad spectrum SPF 30 and is a mineral based which means that it will suit sensitive skins. Its greatest quality is that it will not create any ashy effect on the skin, so when you apply it, the effect is seamless and primes the skin for cosmetics.

COSMETICS

Brilliant Primer By Stellar Beauty

This season is the first time in a couple of years when it may be possible in some jurisdictions to partake in face-to-face holiday gathering. The beauty consequence of this delightful development is that your complexion game needs to be on point. I suggest that you create a glowing base using Stellar Beauty Brilliant Primer, which contains soothing ingredients such as gingko biloba, ginseng, aloe, camellia and chamomile leaf, safflower seed and grapeseed oil. The product goes on slightly pink and with a bit of massage leaves the skin glowing and smooth. All subsequent cosmetics will appear to be fresh and luminous.

Underlined Kajal Set By Kulfi Beauty

This holiday season, line the eyes in colour to add glamour and joy to your beauty look. Kulfi Beauty Underlined Kajal Set includes 5 liners which range from classic black to vibrant berry. You can split this set 5 ways and each recipient will gasp with delight because they are receiving a kajal that is infused with “… moisturizing Aloe Vera and Vitamin E that acts as antioxidant.”

HAIR

HoliRoots Discovery Set By Fable & Mane

Fable & Mane is educating the world about how Ayurvedic practises can beautify and strengthen hair. If you wish to share this aspect of South Asian culture with a friend, while saving them from the dreaded tuque head, then gift your friend with HoliRoots Discovery set. The shampoo, conditioner and mask are formulated without silicones, parabens, sulfates and animal derived ingredients. The shampoo cleanses without stripping the locks. The conditioner tames frizz and the mask infuses hydrating into parched strands.

I know that the holiday season is supposed to be family and friends … but after researching the offerings of the season, I must admit that gift giving is an integral part of the experience.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.sephora.com, www.kulfibeauty.com, www.byredo.com